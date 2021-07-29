Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rage Against the Machine’s Tim Commerford Unveils New Line of Ernie Ball Music Man Signature Bass Guitars

The limited-edition signature StingRay bass guitars retail for $2,999 each

Tim Commerford Ernie Ball Music Man Bass
Tim Commerford, photo courtesy of Ernie Ball Music Man
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 29, 2021 | 12:45pm ET

    Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford has partnered with Ernie Ball Music Man for a new line of signature StingRay bass guitars.

    The guitars retail for $2,999 each and are limited to 200 worldwide, divided into four variants (50 each) in three colors, with options for full/short scale and passive or active pickups. The passive full scale and active short scale models are a first for Ernie Ball Music Man, as these configurations have never been available before.

    The new signature StingRays continue a longstanding relationship between Commerford and Ernie Ball Music Man, who’ve collaborated together in the past. After all, Commerford has a personal history with the instrument.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I literally was like 18 years old when I saw a Music Man StingRay,” Commerford recalled in a press release. “It was a blonde StingRay with a black pickguard, and it was at a pawn shop… I scraped up the money and I got it, and that bass became the bass I used to record the first Rage record and it was a big part of my life.”

    Crafted to meet Commerford’s specifications, each guitar includes a height adjustable custom finger ramp, pickup cover with a contoured thumb rest (vital to Tim’s signature finger playing style), a classic string-through bridges with adjustable mute pads for precise tuning, and a sculpted five-bolt neck joint for full access to all upper-register frets.

    tom morello the bloody beetroots catastrophists ep stream
     Editor's Pick
    Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and The Bloody Beetroots Release The Catastrophists EP: Stream

    The signature Tim Commerford bass guitars are currently available via the Music Man website, with less than 40 of each model remaining as of this post. You can also pick up a signature StingRay via Music Man’s Reverb store.

    Advertisement

    Check out close-up images of the four models, as well as a video of Tim Commerford discussing and playing the new signature bass below. Catch Commerford on tour in 2022 when Rage Against the Machine hopefully embark on their twice-postponed reunion tour.

    RATM Tim C Ernie Ball Guitars 1

    Advertisement

    RATM Tim C Ernie Ball Guitars 2

Latest Stories

gibson record label slash myles kennedy

Gibson Launches Record Label, Signs Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy as Its First Artist

July 27, 2021

Slash Epiphone guitars

Slash and Epiphone Launch New Collection of Electric and Acoustic Guitars

July 21, 2021

Lzzy Hale Gibson Brand Ambassodor

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Becomes Gibson's First Female Brand Ambassador

July 16, 2021

Kurt Cobain Fender Jag-Stang 2021

Fender Announces Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang Guitar to Mark 30th Anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind

July 8, 2021

 

Lucy Dacus Home Video stream new album music song record Julien Baker track Phoebe Bridgers new album listen stream photo by Marin Leong

Lucy Dacus Unveils New Album Home Video: Stream

June 25, 2021

Alex Lifeson Epiphone guitar and two new songs

Rush's Alex Lifeson Unveils New Epiphone Les Paul Guitar and Two New Songs: Stream

June 15, 2021

Fender Pearl Jam Mike McCready Signature Model Stratocaster

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Unveils Signature Fender Stratocaster

April 8, 2021

Fender Mustang Micro Amp

Fender Launches Mustang Micro Pocket-Sized Guitar Amplifier

April 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rage Against the Machine's Tim Commerford Unveils New Line of Ernie Ball Music Man Signature Bass Guitars

Menu Shop Search Sale