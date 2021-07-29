Rage Against the Machine’s Tim Commerford Unveils New Line of Ernie Ball Music Man Signature Bass Guitars

Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford has partnered with Ernie Ball Music Man for a new line of signature StingRay bass guitars.

The guitars retail for $2,999 each and are limited to 200 worldwide, divided into four variants (50 each) in three colors, with options for full/short scale and passive or active pickups. The passive full scale and active short scale models are a first for Ernie Ball Music Man, as these configurations have never been available before.

The new signature StingRays continue a longstanding relationship between Commerford and Ernie Ball Music Man, who’ve collaborated together in the past. After all, Commerford has a personal history with the instrument.

“I literally was like 18 years old when I saw a Music Man StingRay,” Commerford recalled in a press release. “It was a blonde StingRay with a black pickguard, and it was at a pawn shop… I scraped up the money and I got it, and that bass became the bass I used to record the first Rage record and it was a big part of my life.”

Crafted to meet Commerford’s specifications, each guitar includes a height adjustable custom finger ramp, pickup cover with a contoured thumb rest (vital to Tim’s signature finger playing style), a classic string-through bridges with adjustable mute pads for precise tuning, and a sculpted five-bolt neck joint for full access to all upper-register frets.

The signature Tim Commerford bass guitars are currently available via the Music Man website, with less than 40 of each model remaining as of this post. You can also pick up a signature StingRay via Music Man’s Reverb store.

Check out close-up images of the four models, as well as a video of Tim Commerford discussing and playing the new signature bass below. Catch Commerford on tour in 2022 when Rage Against the Machine hopefully embark on their twice-postponed reunion tour.

