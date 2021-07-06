Menu
Real Estate Announce Fall 2021 US Tour

The 15-date outing takes place in November

Real Estate, photo by Jake Michaels
July 6, 2021 | 2:07pm ET

    Real Estate have announced a 2021 fall tour of the US. Taking place throughout the month of November, the trek comes in support of their recent Half a Human EP and — by the nature of 2020’s lack of tours — last year’s The Main Thing LP.

    The tour is bookended by shows in Upstate New York, launching November 3rd in Buffalo and concluding the 19th at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock. In between, Real Estate will stop in Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Louisville, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Madison, and other cities.

    “We’re back on tour and more excited to be playing LIVE than ever before!” the band said in a statement. “This stands to be one of the most joyful, memorable tours we’ll ever go on and you’re not going to want to miss it. We have so many songs to share with you, new and old — see you out there!”

    Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9th, with pre-sale launching on July 7th via the band’s website. A dollar from each pre-ticket will go to support the music and environmental nonprofit REVERB. Once the regular on-sale begins, you can snag tickets to Real Estate’s 2021 tour dates at Ticketmaster or via the secondary market.

    Real Estate 2021 Tour Dates:
    11/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall at Babeville
    11/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    11/05 – Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch
    11/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
    11/07 – Madison, WI @ High Noon
    11/09 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre
    11/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
    11/11 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
    11/12 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl (Outdoor Show)
    11/13 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
    11/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
    11/16 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
    11/17 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
    11/18 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
    11/19 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

