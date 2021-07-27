Regé-Jean Page to Answer Violent Prayers in Reboot of The Saint

Whether you’re a fan of Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page or the books of Leslie Charteris, your prayers have been answered. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Page has been cast as the titular hero in an upcoming reboot of The Saint.

Charteris’ most famous creation is Simon Templar, a hero who takes care of criminals while operating outside of the law. Besides the bestselling novels, the character has appeared many times on screens large and small, including a 1960s TV series starring Roger Moore, and a 1997 film that boasted an iconic performance from Val Kilmer.

There’s no word on whether Page’s Templar will be a debonair problem-solver along the lines of Moore, a master of disguise a la Kilmer, or something else entirely. The script will come from Kwame Kwei-Armah, who penned the upcoming Spike Lee Viagra musical All Rise.

Unfortunately for those love who love a good bodice-ripper, Page will not be returning for Season 2 of Bridgerton. But he will not want for work, and has already booked a leading role in a star-studded film based on Dungeons & Dragons.