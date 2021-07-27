Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Regé-Jean Page to Answer Violent Prayers in Reboot of The Saint

Based on the books by Leslie Charteris

rege-jean page the saint reboot kwame Kwei-Armah
Bridgerton (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 27, 2021 | 3:26pm ET

    Whether you’re a fan of Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page or the books of Leslie Charteris, your prayers have been answered. Via The Hollywood ReporterPage has been cast as the titular hero in an upcoming reboot of The Saint.

    Charteris’ most famous creation is Simon Templar, a hero who takes care of criminals while operating outside of the law. Besides the bestselling novels, the character has appeared many times on screens large and small, including a 1960s TV series starring Roger Moore, and a 1997 film that boasted an iconic performance from Val Kilmer.

    There’s no word on whether Page’s Templar will be a debonair problem-solver along the lines of Moore, a master of disguise a la Kilmer, or something else entirely. The script will come from Kwame Kwei-Armah, who penned the upcoming Spike Lee Viagra musical All Rise.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Unfortunately for those love who love a good bodice-ripper, Page will not be returning for Season 2 of Bridgerton. But he will not want for work, and has already booked a leading role in a star-studded film based on Dungeons & Dragons.

Latest Stories

Ashton Kutcher with Mila Kunis, photo by George Pimentel/Getty Image

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Admit to Rarely Bathing Themselves Or Their Kids

July 27, 2021

a24 lamb trailer watch noomi rapace

Noomi Rapace Cares for Half-Lamb, Half-Human Baby in Trailer for A24's Lamb: Watch

July 27, 2021

ghostbusters afterlife trailer movie november

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Brings the Nostalgia and the Apocalypse: Watch

July 27, 2021

The Exorcist trilogy Ellen Burstyn remake new movies film Blumhouse David Green purchased rights Universal, photo by Warner Bros.

Universal Buys New Exorcist Trilogy for $400 Million, Ellen Burstyn to Return

July 26, 2021

 

danzig death rider in the house of vampires release date

Glenn Danzig Announces Theatrical Release Date for His Movie Death Rider in the House of Vampires

July 26, 2021

The Green Knight Review

The Green Knight Is an Astounding Retelling of the Arthurian Legend: Review

July 26, 2021

Shaun Weiss, photo via Luba County District Attorney's Office

Mighty Ducks Star Shaun Weiss Successfully Completes Drug Rehab Program

July 23, 2021

Woodstock 99 Director Interview

Woodstock '99 Director Garret Price on His Rock History "Horror Film": "I Wanted a Boots-on-the-Ground Experience"

July 23, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Regé-Jean Page to Answer Violent Prayers in Reboot of The Saint

Menu Shop Search Sale