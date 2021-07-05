Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

R.I.P. Richard Donner, Legendary Superman, The Goonies Director, Dead at 91

Legendary filmmaker was also behind The Omen, Scrooged, and the Lethal Weapon franchise

richard donner superman dead death obituary
Richard Donner, photo via Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 5, 2021 | 3:45pm ET

    Richard Donner, the iconic director behind the original Superman, The Goonies, and the Lethal Weapon franchise, has died. He was 91 years old.

    According to his wife, producer Lauren Schuler Donner, and his business manager, Donner passed away on Monday, July 5th (via Deadline).

    Donner’s legendary career began in television, where he directed episodes of a number of classic series including Gilligan’s Island, The Twilight Zone, The Fugitive, Get Smart, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Route 66, Perry Mason, and The Wild Wild West. He transitioned to features with the 1968 Sammy Davis Jr. and Peter Lawford starrer Salt and Pepper, a crime comedy that somewhat foreshadowed his future creation of Lethal Weapon.

    Related Video

    After 1976’s horror hit The Omen, Donner focused almost exclusively on movies. Shortly after that film, he helped invent the superhero blockbuster with 1978’s Superman, starring Christopher Reeves as the Man of Steel alongside Margot Kidder and Gene Hackman. Donner also directed much of the sequel, only to push it wildly over budget. He was replaced by Richard Lester, who rewrote and reshot enough of the film to receive a director’s credit. After years of rumors and fan campaigning, Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut was finally released in 2006.

    In the mid-to-late-’80s, Donner solidified his legend status with the enduring hit The Goonies (1985) and the franchise spawning Lethal Weapon (1987). He would go on to helm three sequels to the Mel Gibson-Danny Glover buddy cop comedy, including 1989’s Lethal Weapon 2, 1992’s Lethal Weapon 3, and 1998’s Lethal Weapon 4. Just last year, Donner confirmed that he was set to return to direct and produce one final Lethal Weapon film, once again with Gibson and Glover front and center.

    “This is the final one,” he told The Telegraph in December 2020. “It’s both my privilege and duty to put it to bed. It’s exciting, actually! [But] it’s the last one, I’ll promise you that.”

    screen shot 2017 03 01 at 10 25 44 am R.I.P. Richard Donner, Legendary Superman, The Goonies Director, Dead at 91
     Editor's Pick
    The Enduring Magic of Lethal Weapon and Why We’re Never Too Old for This Shit

    Other credits to Donner’s name include the Bill Murray Christmas cult classic Scrooged, Radio Flyer, and the Gibson-starring Maverick and Conspiracy Theory. His final directing project was 2006’s 16 Blocks starring Bruce Willis and Yasiin “Mos Def” Bey.

    Donner also had a major impact on Hollywood as a producer. He executive produced The Lost Boys and the Free Willy series, as well as the classic horror anthology Tales from the Crypt. In 2000, he returned to the world of comic books to help revive the superhero genre by executive producing the first X-Men movie. (Lauren Schuler Donner continued to serve as producer for the entire X-Men franchise.) He was also reportedly signed on to produce The Goonies 2, as well as the Goonies re-enactment TV series long in the works at Fox.

    Although he never won an Oscar, Donner was honored by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2017. “This industry is my friend. I love it,” he said at the time (via The New York Post). “I never thought I’d say this, but I want to thank the Academy.”

Latest Stories

Matthew McConaughey 4th of july independence day speech american puperty

Matthew McConaughey Says "As a Country, We're Basically Going Through Puberty" in 4th of July Speech

July 5, 2021

space jam a new legacy porky pig watch

Porky Pig Nearly Chokes on Stage in Space Jam: A New Legacy Sneak Peek: Watch

July 2, 2021

No Sudden Move Review

Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move Is Another Dynamite Heist: Review

July 2, 2021

Marvel Cinematic Universe

Every Marvel Movie and TV Show Ranked From Worst to Best

July 1, 2021

 

beckett trailer netflix blood orange born to be watch

Blood Orange's "Born to Be" Soundtracks Trailer for Netflix's Beckett: Watch

July 1, 2021

exorcist sequel 2018 halloween jason blum David Gordon Green

Jason Blum Compares Upcoming Exorcist Sequel to 2018 Halloween Reboot

July 1, 2021

James Franco settle lawsuit settlement sexual misconduct exploitation abuse assault director actor James Franco, photo by Heather Kaplan

James Franco to Pay $2.2 Million to Settle Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit

June 30, 2021

Chris Kattan mask COVID-19 flight plane airline kicked off antimasker coronavirus, photo by Gabriel Olsen/Wireimage

Chris Kattan Kicked Off Flight for Refusing to Wear Mask

June 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

R.I.P. Richard Donner, Legendary Superman, The Goonies Director, Dead at 91

Menu Shop Search Sale