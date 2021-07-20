Rival Sons Announce 2021 North American Tour with Dorothy

Like many bands that have been off the road for the past year and a half due to the pandemic, Rival Sons are more than ready to get back on tour. The California rockers have booked a fall North American run in honor of the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album, Pressure and Time.

The outing, dubbed the “Pressure and Time Tour,” will feature support from by Dorothy on most dates, with Reignwolf and Myron Elkins at select gigs. The tour kicks off September 29th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and continues through a November 13th date in Anaheim, California.

Pressure and Time scored Rival Sons airplay with the title track, as well as the singles “Soul” and “All Over the Road.” Expect to hear the full album from front to back, as well as other favorites from the band’s discography.

Rival Sons are currently working on the follow-up to their Grammy-nominated 2019 record, Feral Roots. Meanwhile, Dorothy recently released her first bit of new music since 2018’s 28 Days in the Valley in the form of the new track “What’s Coming to Me.” She’s currently working on a new studio album, as well.

Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale this Friday (July 23rd) via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale beginning on Wednesday. See the full itinerary below.

Rival Sons 2021 Tour Dates:

09/29 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room +

09/30 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live +

10/01 – Panama City, FL @ Sand Jam Festival

10/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

10/05 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman *

10/08 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues *

10/09 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues *

10/12 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues *

10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre *

10/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *

10/16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

10/17 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

10/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

10/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

10/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA 2 The Fillmore *

10/24 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

10/26 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *

10/28 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater *

10/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore *

10/31 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

11/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

11/04 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House * (also w/ Halestorm)

11/05 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory *

11/07 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum *

11/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

11/09 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @The Wiltern ^

11/13 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues ^

+ = w/ Myron Elkins

* = w/ Dorothy

^ = w/ Reignwolf