Rob Schneider is encouraging his followers to not get vaccinated, and even though the Biden administration has consistently declined to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations, the former SNL and Deuce Bigalow, Male Gigalo star wants you to know that he’d be willing to shoot people, if such a requirement existed.

The comedian-turned-conspiracy theorist encouraged these anti-vax sentiments in a post on social media. He re-tweeted a story about inoculated people requiring booster shots and added the comment, “Just say no… And keep saying no… Over Half of the US population is continuing to say no to this unapproved experimental gene therapy!” He then utilized the pro-choice slogan, “‘My body, my choice!” and ended with a reminder that he has guns and will use them with the hashtag #2ndAmendmentIsForThis.

There’s a lot to unpack here, but let’s skip over the corny appropriation of Nancy Reagan’s “Just say no,” and go straight for the statistics. Are “Over Half of the US population… continuing to say no?” Not quite. It’s true that only about 47% of the total population is fully vaccinated, but as of July 12th, 55% of the US has received at least one dose. That number includes children under 12 for whom the vaccines are not currently indicated. If you zoom out to those over 12, then 56% of the population is fully vaccinated with close to 65% having received at least one dose. Among the 18+ crowd, it’s closer to 59% fully inoculated and 67% well on their way.

As for, “unapproved,” the vaccines have received emergency use authorizations from the FDA. “Experimental gene therapy,” isn’t true either, and while the mRNA vaccines contain genetic material, “They do not affect or interact with our DNA in any way,” according to the Centers for Disease Control.

As for Schneider citing the 2nd amendment and the right to bear arms, he doesn’t mean going to a pharmacy and rolling up your sleeves. Schneider recently employed the same gun-toting hashtag on July 9th, quote-tweeting a Tucker Carlson segment. The Fox News host had compared mandatory vaccination to forced sterilization before implying that with Biden as president, it could happen at any time.

This is disconnected from reality. Biden likely doesn’t have the power to mandate vaccinations for any population except the military. He has resisted doing even that for almost six months now, and every time a reporter asks about it, he suggests he wants people to choose vaccination for themselves. But that isn’t as scary as the imaginary Biden who wants to sterilize you and alter your DNA, and it’s this imaginary Biden that Schneider is prepared to fight with force.

Finally, the US is now averaging between 200 and 300 COVID-related deaths per day, and somewhere between 98% and 99% of those fatalities are among the unvaccinated. Receiving one of the COVID-19 vaccines reduces the chance of infection, as well as serious side effects among the infected and deaths. We’d call it a no-brainer, if the people with no brains weren’t so strongly against it.

Stupidity among comedians seems to be contagious, and SNL alum Chris Kattan was recently kicked off a flight for refusing to wear a mask.

Just say no…

And keep saying no…

Over Half of the US population is continuing to say no to this unapproved experimental gene therapy!

“My body, my choice!”#2ndAmendmentIsForThis https://t.co/9rLIcgiM02 — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) July 10, 2021

Tucker Carlson: “Government forced sterilization, what's keeping them from forcing vaccines?”

Informed Consent to medical risk taking?! Forget about it…

The Biden Administration says “YOUR BODY, BUT IT’S OUR CHOICE!” #2ndAmendmentIsForThis https://t.co/4f97Virb6T — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) July 10, 2021