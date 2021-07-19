Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

R.I.P. Robby Steinhardt, Longtime Kansas Violinist and Vocalist Dies at 71

Steinhardt passed away due to complications from acute pancreatitis

robby steinhardt kansas dead
Robby Steinhardt (photo by Cindy Steinhardt/Steinhardt Studios via robbysteinhardt.com)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 19, 2021 | 12:50pm ET

    Robby Steinhardt, longtime violinist and vocalist for progressive rock band Kansas, has died at age 71. He passed away from complications from acute pancreatitis.

    Steinhardt was a classic member of Kansas and performed on the band’s iconic songs “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind.” He anchored the band’s signature violin-driven, symphonic prog-rock sound. He was also co-lead singer and MC’d during concerts.

    Steinhardt’s family released a statement following his passing (via Prog magazine):

    “Robert Eugene Steinhardt, was well recognized as a founding member and original violinist and vocalist for the rock band Kansas. His violin and vocals on, ‘Dust in the Wind,’ ‘Point of No Return’ and ‘Carry On Wayward Son,’ have etched Robby a solid place in rock history.

    “Robby had been recording his new album with producer Michael Franklin, who put together an all-star cast of famous musicians in support of Robby’s comeback. Steinhardt was very proud of this project, slated for release in late 2021. He had begun rehearsals for a national tour when he became ill.

    “Robby is survived by his wife Cindy, and daughter Becky. Steinhardt was 71 years old. He will be deeply missed by all he knew and his music will last forever. A memorial will be announced in the future.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Steinhardt was a member of Kansas from 1972 to 1983, rejoining the band in 1997 before exiting again in 2006. He remained an active musician on his own accord, releasing two full-length LPs with his Steinhardt-Moon project with guitarist Rick Moon in the 1990s. As stated, he had been recording a new album and planning a comeback tour prior to his passing.

    R.I.P. Robby Steinhardt, Longtime Kansas Violinist and Vocalist Dies at 71
     Editor's Pick
    Alex Lifeson Shoots Down Rush Reunion: “There’s No Way Rush Will Ever Exist Again”

    Revisit Steinhardt’s finest moments with Kansas below.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

total pure album sales 2021 rock

The Top 10 Acts in 2021 Total Pure Album Sales Are All Rock Bands (Except for BTS)

July 19, 2021

Iron Maiden new album 2021

Iron Maiden Announce New Album Senjutsu

July 19, 2021

Anthrax 40th Anniversary Livestream

Anthrax Celebrate 40 Years of Thrash with Career-Spanning Livestream Concert: Review

July 18, 2021

sabaton kingdom come manowar cover

Sabaton Unleash Cover of Manowar's "Kingdom Come": Stream

July 16, 2021

 

Mastodon Aquarium Show

Mastodon Gently Rock the Fish, Debut New Song During Aquarium Livestream Show: Review

July 16, 2021

gary corbett cinderella kiss musician dead

R.I.P. Gary Corbett, Keyboardist for Cinderella and KISS Dies

July 16, 2021

Lzzy Hale Gibson Brand Ambassodor

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Becomes Gibson's First Female Brand Ambassador

July 16, 2021

lingua ignota perpetual flame of centralia video

Lingua Ignota Teams with Fashion Designer Ashley Rose Couture for "Perpetual Flame of Centralia" Video: Stream

July 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

R.I.P. Robby Steinhardt, Longtime Kansas Violinist and Vocalist Dies at 71

Menu Shop Search Sale