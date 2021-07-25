Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Robert Fripp and Toyah Take on The Who’s “My Generation” as King Crimson’s US Tour Kicks Off: Watch

It appears that Fripp filmed some "Sunday Lunch" performances in advance of hitting the road

Robert Fripp and Toyah My Generation
Robert Fripp. Toyah, and Sidney Jake perform “My Generation” (via YouTube)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 25, 2021 | 1:28pm ET

    Robert Fripp has already embarked on a summer U.S. tour with his legendary UK prog-rock band King Crimson, but that hasn’t put a stop to the guitarist’s viral “Sunday Lunch” performances with his wife, Toyah Willcox. The pair apparently filmed some advance episodes in their kitchen, beginning with today’s cover of The Who’s “My Generation.”

    Per usual, Toyah goes with a skimpy outfit, this time a white shirt that somehow doesn’t pop all the way open despite being held together by a little red clasp. Vocally, she delivers a raspy take on The Who’s classic 1965 track, adding some additional punk flavor to what could be argued is one of the earliest punk songs ever recorded.

    Fripp is back to his proper vest-and-tie look, while still sporting the mohawk that he featured in previous performances, while mystery guitarist Sidney Jake, now a mainstay for the “Sunday Lunch” series, is repping Norwegian black-metal legends Mayhem with his latest metal T-shirt.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    At the end of the performance, Toyah “smashes” an inflatable guitar, no doubt in tribute to The Who’s Pete Townshend.

    For the past several months, Toyah and Robert have covered a who’s who of hard rock and metal bands, going super viral with their performance of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” while also tackling such iconic tunes as  System of a Down’s “Chop Suey,”  Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades,” and Sex Pistols’ “Pretty Vacant,” among other songs.

    With King Crimson kicking off their headlining tour this past Tuesday (July 20th) in Clearwater, Florida, it remains to be seen if Fripp filmed enough “Sunday Lunch” performances in advance to keep the series going while he travels the United States. The band has thus far played five shows, and will remain on the road until mid-September.

    Advertisement

    Robert Toyah Pretty Vacant
     Editor's Pick
    Robert Fripp and Toyah Bring the Punk with Cover of Sex Pistols’ “Pretty Vacant”: Watch

    Toyah, meanwhile, is set to release a new album of original material, titled Posh Pop, on August 27th. The LP is available for pre-order at Amazon.

    Watch Robert and Toyah perform “My Generation” below, followed by fan-filmed footage of King Crimson’s current summer tour. Pick up tickets to King Crimson’s upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington heart surgery

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Gary Rossington Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery

July 25, 2021

Jon Schaffer Sought by Poilce

Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer Had Feces and Urine Thrown at Him While in Jail for Role in US Capitol Riot: Report

July 23, 2021

Jesus Del Rio Voice Kids "Back in Black"

8-Year-Old Boy's Performance of AC/DC's "Back in Black" Earns Him Spot in Finals of The Voice Kids Spain: Watch

July 23, 2021

dee snider livestream

Dee Snider Announces Streaming Concert Filmed in Front of Live Audience

July 23, 2021

 

Buckcherry Josh Todd Minor Threat

Buckcherry’s Josh Todd Wants to Front Minor Threat Reunion, Laments Lack of 21st Century Rock Stars

July 23, 2021

boris loveless live video

Boris Premiere “Loveless” Live Video Ahead of Vinyl Reissues: Stream

July 23, 2021

municipal waste crowbar tour

Municipal Waste Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Crowbar

July 22, 2021

Drunk Aaron Lewis sings same Staind song twice

"Drunk" Aaron Lewis Realizes He Performed Staind's "It's Been Awhile" Twice During Solo Concert: Watch

July 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Robert Fripp and Toyah Take on The Who's "My Generation" as King Crimson's US Tour Kicks Off: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale