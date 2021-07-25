Robert Fripp and Toyah Take on The Who’s “My Generation” as King Crimson’s US Tour Kicks Off: Watch

Robert Fripp has already embarked on a summer U.S. tour with his legendary UK prog-rock band King Crimson, but that hasn’t put a stop to the guitarist’s viral “Sunday Lunch” performances with his wife, Toyah Willcox. The pair apparently filmed some advance episodes in their kitchen, beginning with today’s cover of The Who’s “My Generation.”

Per usual, Toyah goes with a skimpy outfit, this time a white shirt that somehow doesn’t pop all the way open despite being held together by a little red clasp. Vocally, she delivers a raspy take on The Who’s classic 1965 track, adding some additional punk flavor to what could be argued is one of the earliest punk songs ever recorded.

Fripp is back to his proper vest-and-tie look, while still sporting the mohawk that he featured in previous performances, while mystery guitarist Sidney Jake, now a mainstay for the “Sunday Lunch” series, is repping Norwegian black-metal legends Mayhem with his latest metal T-shirt.

At the end of the performance, Toyah “smashes” an inflatable guitar, no doubt in tribute to The Who’s Pete Townshend.

For the past several months, Toyah and Robert have covered a who’s who of hard rock and metal bands, going super viral with their performance of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” while also tackling such iconic tunes as System of a Down’s “Chop Suey,” Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades,” and Sex Pistols’ “Pretty Vacant,” among other songs.

With King Crimson kicking off their headlining tour this past Tuesday (July 20th) in Clearwater, Florida, it remains to be seen if Fripp filmed enough “Sunday Lunch” performances in advance to keep the series going while he travels the United States. The band has thus far played five shows, and will remain on the road until mid-September.

Toyah, meanwhile, is set to release a new album of original material, titled Posh Pop, on August 27th. The LP is available for pre-order at Amazon.

Watch Robert and Toyah perform “My Generation” below, followed by fan-filmed footage of King Crimson’s current summer tour. Pick up tickets to King Crimson’s upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.

