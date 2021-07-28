RUSH: Cinema Strangiato Set to Receive Theatrical Re-Release with New Director’s Cut

RUSH is returning to the big screen! To commemorate the 40th anniversary of their classic 1981 album Moving Pictures, the band’s 2009 concert film, RUSH: Cinema Strangiato, is getting a theatrical re-release with a special director’s cut.

Premiering on September 9th, the one-night-only event will feature exclusive footage from the band’s high-octane R40 Live tour — complete with a newly reshuffled setlist, never-before-seen performances of “One Little Victory” and “Red Barchetta,” a soundcheck featuring “Jacob’s Ladder,” and interviews with the likes of Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, The Trailer Park Boys, and more.

Perhaps most special of all, though, is that the film will feature the final drum solo ever recorded by the late Neil Peart on the tour medley of “Cygnus X-1” (from 1977’s A Farewell to Kings) and “The Story So Far.” As a preview, the band has shared a snippet of this thunderous solo, which you can watch below.

“We are proud to once again bring RUSH to big screens worldwide in celebration of 40 years of Moving Pictures,” said Kymberli Frueh, Trafalgar Releasing’s SVP of Content Acquisitions, in a statement. “RUSH has such a passionate following and we’re pleased to be able to share so many never-before-seen performances with fans through this new Director’s Cut of Cinema Strangiato.” Tickets for the event are set to go on sale August 3rd via the film’s official website.

Earlier this month, Alex Lifeson officially squashed any possibility of a future reunion for the band following Peart’s 2020 death after a long battle with brain cancer. The guitarist is, however, continuing to work on new music with bandmate Geddy Lee outside of the RUSH moniker. Just a few days after Lifeson’s interview, Lee’s mother Mary Weinrib — a Holocaust survivor and avid supporter of her son’s musical career — passed away at the age of 95.

