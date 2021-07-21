Menu
Sebastian Bach Announces Slave to the Grind 30th Anniversary Tour

The shows will include a full-album performance of the 1991 LP

sebastian bach 2021 slave to the grind tour
Sebastian Bach
July 21, 2021 | 12:08pm ET

    Sebastian Bach has announced a fall 2021 US tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of his former band Skid Row’s second album, Slave to the Grind. The shows will include a full-album performance of the 1991 LP.

    In 2019, Bach kicked off a tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Skid Row’s self-titled debut album. He had planned to continue that tour in 2020, but the dates were postponed due to the pandemic. Now that it’s 2021, he has decided to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Slave to the Grind instead.

    In a Facebook post, Bach shared a statement on the making of Slave to the Grind and its legacy. Despite being released at the tail end of the glam-metal era, Skid Row persevered by unleashing a crushing, uncompromising metal album that showcased a harder edge and socially conscious lyrics.

    “30 years ago in the year 1991 we released our second record entitled Slave to the Grind,” the statement read. “This album was a collaborative effort between the band members written in our basements and rehearsal rooms in New Jersey shortly after we got off the road for the first record. We had an incredible time coming up with the songs in New Jersey and then bringing in our producer Michael Wagener to help out before we took the whole band and crew down to Gloria Estefan’s New River studios in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. We all lived there recording the record and the stories I could tell.”

    He continued, “I look forward to playing Slave to the Grind in its entirety in the USA this fall for the 30th Anniversary and for the first time offer a look behind the scenes into the creation of the album cover artwork. Looking forward to seeing you all on the road in 2021.”

    Sebastian Bach blasts President Trump
    Sebastian Bach: Supporting President Trump Is a Stance Against Every Out-of-Work Musician in America

    The outing kicks off on September 25th in Waterloo, New York, and runs through a December 17th date in San Diego. Detroit’s Kaleido are set to support the trek.

    Get tickets to Sebastian Bach’s Slave to the Grind 30th anniversary tour via Ticketmaster. See the full list of dates and the tour poster below.

    Sebastian Bach Fall 2021 US Tour Dates with Kaleido:
    09/25 – Waterloo, NY @ The Vine at Del Lago Casino *
    10/01 – Grapevine, TX @ Glass Cactus
    10/03 – Cedar Park, TX @ Haute Spot
    10/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
    10/07 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
    10/09 – San Antonio, TX @ Tierra Sagrada Rockfest *
    10/12 – Hopewell, VA @ Beacon
    10/13 – Bristol, TN @ Paramount Center
    10/15 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall
    10/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    10/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
    10/19 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
    10/20 – Middletown, NY @ Orange County Fair Speedway Arena
    10/22 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
    10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
    10/25 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
    10/26 – Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre
    10/29 – Miami, FL @ KISS KRUISE *
    11/06 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
    11/07 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    11/10 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    11/12 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
    11/13 – Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield
    11/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
    11/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection
    11/18 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde
    11/19 – Detroit, MI @ Harpos
    11/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
    11/27 – Denver, CO @ Gothic
    11/29 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station-Ballroom
    11/30 – Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry
    12/02 – Suquamish, WA @ Clearwater Casino
    12/03 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin
    12/06 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
    12/11 – Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino
    12/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda
    12/17 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

    * = No support

    Screen Shot 2021 07 21 at 10.30.00 AM copy Sebastian Bach Announces Slave to the Grind 30th Anniversary Tour

