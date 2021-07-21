Sebastian Bach Announces Slave to the Grind 30th Anniversary Tour

Sebastian Bach has announced a fall 2021 US tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of his former band Skid Row’s second album, Slave to the Grind. The shows will include a full-album performance of the 1991 LP.

In 2019, Bach kicked off a tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Skid Row’s self-titled debut album. He had planned to continue that tour in 2020, but the dates were postponed due to the pandemic. Now that it’s 2021, he has decided to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Slave to the Grind instead.

In a Facebook post, Bach shared a statement on the making of Slave to the Grind and its legacy. Despite being released at the tail end of the glam-metal era, Skid Row persevered by unleashing a crushing, uncompromising metal album that showcased a harder edge and socially conscious lyrics.

“30 years ago in the year 1991 we released our second record entitled Slave to the Grind,” the statement read. “This album was a collaborative effort between the band members written in our basements and rehearsal rooms in New Jersey shortly after we got off the road for the first record. We had an incredible time coming up with the songs in New Jersey and then bringing in our producer Michael Wagener to help out before we took the whole band and crew down to Gloria Estefan’s New River studios in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. We all lived there recording the record and the stories I could tell.”

He continued, “I look forward to playing Slave to the Grind in its entirety in the USA this fall for the 30th Anniversary and for the first time offer a look behind the scenes into the creation of the album cover artwork. Looking forward to seeing you all on the road in 2021.”

The outing kicks off on September 25th in Waterloo, New York, and runs through a December 17th date in San Diego. Detroit’s Kaleido are set to support the trek.

Get tickets to Sebastian Bach’s Slave to the Grind 30th anniversary tour via Ticketmaster. See the full list of dates and the tour poster below.

Sebastian Bach Fall 2021 US Tour Dates with Kaleido:

09/25 – Waterloo, NY @ The Vine at Del Lago Casino *

10/01 – Grapevine, TX @ Glass Cactus

10/03 – Cedar Park, TX @ Haute Spot

10/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

10/07 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/09 – San Antonio, TX @ Tierra Sagrada Rockfest *

10/12 – Hopewell, VA @ Beacon

10/13 – Bristol, TN @ Paramount Center

10/15 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall

10/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

10/19 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

10/20 – Middletown, NY @ Orange County Fair Speedway Arena

10/22 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/25 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

10/26 – Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre

10/29 – Miami, FL @ KISS KRUISE *

11/06 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

11/07 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/10 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/12 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

11/13 – Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield

11/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

11/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection

11/18 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde

11/19 – Detroit, MI @ Harpos

11/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

11/27 – Denver, CO @ Gothic

11/29 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station-Ballroom

11/30 – Great Falls, MT @ The Newberry

12/02 – Suquamish, WA @ Clearwater Casino

12/03 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin

12/06 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

12/11 – Blue Lake, CA @ Blue Lake Casino

12/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda

12/17 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

* = No support

