Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Sepultura Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art of Shock will serve as support on the month-long outing

Sepultura 2021 tour dates
Sepultura, via Nuclear Blast Records
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 29, 2021 | 3:49pm ET

    Sepultura will make the trip back to North America in spring of 2022. The Brazilian heavy metal band has announced an extensive tour in support of their latest album, 2020’s Quadra, which they’ve been unable to support with live shows yet due to the global pandemic.

    The outing will kick off March 4th in Sacramento, California, and keep the veteran metal act on the road for a little over a month before wrapping up April 8th in Berkeley, California. Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art of Shock will serve as support on the tour, which features both rescheduled and newly added dates.

    “We are extremely excited to reconnect with everyone in North America for this upcoming tour,” vocalist Derrick Green said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing all the people who have been anxious to see shows for the past two years. We will celebrate this re-connection of life and music together. See you soon!!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “We can’t wait to go back onstage,” guitarist Andreas Kisser added. “We are very happy to announce our North American tour for 2022. We will see you all on the road, jamming old stuff new stuff and having the greatest time of our lives. See you all soon stay safe!”

    Sepultura SOAD
     Editor's Pick
    System of a Down’s Shavo Odadjian Jams with Sepultura: Watch

    Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, and the full tour itinerary can be seen below.

    Sepultura spent much of the pandemic lockdown time entertaining fans with their weekly “SepulQuarta” video podcast series, which featured the band collaborating with a range of musicians spanning the musical spectrum, including System of a Down’s Shavo Odadjian. Those performances will officially be released as the SepulQuarta album on August 13th.

    Advertisement

    Sepultura 2022 North American Tour Dates with Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art of Shock:
    03/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    03/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *
    03/06 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater *
    03/08 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood
    03/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
    03/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
    03/11 – Detroit, MI @ Harpo’s
    03/12 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge *
    03/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall *
    03/15 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    03/16 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
    03/17 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater
    03/18 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
    03/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts
    03/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
    03/21 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
    03/23 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger *
    03/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
    03/25 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
    03/26 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum *
    03/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Music Hall *
    03/29 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live *
    03/31 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
    04/01 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
    04/02 – Dallas, TX @ GMBG *
    04/03 – El Paso, TX @Rockhouse
    04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile Theater *
    04/06 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
    04/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
    04/09 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

    * = newly added city, not a rescheduled date

    Sepultura Tour Poster 2022

Latest Stories

Duckwrth 4K stream music video new song single tour dates 2021 us fall firefly festival rapper, photo courtesy of the artist

Duckwrth Shares New Single "4K," Announces US Tour Dates

July 28, 2021

Turnstile new song Blackout

Turnstile Book Fall 2021 Tour with $uicideboy$, Unveil New Song "Blackout": Stream

July 28, 2021

dream theater new album 2021 tour

Dream Theater Announce New Album and Fall 2021 US Tour

July 28, 2021

orville peck drive me crazy 2021 us tour dates

Orville Peck Announces Fall US Tour Dates

July 27, 2021

 

Caroline Polachek Announces 2021 Tour Dates

July 26, 2021

dead sara 2021 us tour

Dead Sara Announce Fall 2021 US Tour

July 26, 2021

chevelle 2021 us tour

Chevelle Announce 2021 US Tour

July 26, 2021

Steely Dan 2021 tour dates

Steely Dan Announces 2021 US Tour

July 26, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sepultura Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale