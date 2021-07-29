Sepultura Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

Sepultura will make the trip back to North America in spring of 2022. The Brazilian heavy metal band has announced an extensive tour in support of their latest album, 2020’s Quadra, which they’ve been unable to support with live shows yet due to the global pandemic.

The outing will kick off March 4th in Sacramento, California, and keep the veteran metal act on the road for a little over a month before wrapping up April 8th in Berkeley, California. Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art of Shock will serve as support on the tour, which features both rescheduled and newly added dates.

“We are extremely excited to reconnect with everyone in North America for this upcoming tour,” vocalist Derrick Green said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing all the people who have been anxious to see shows for the past two years. We will celebrate this re-connection of life and music together. See you soon!!”

Advertisement

Related Video

“We can’t wait to go back onstage,” guitarist Andreas Kisser added. “We are very happy to announce our North American tour for 2022. We will see you all on the road, jamming old stuff new stuff and having the greatest time of our lives. See you all soon stay safe!”

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, and the full tour itinerary can be seen below.

Sepultura spent much of the pandemic lockdown time entertaining fans with their weekly “SepulQuarta” video podcast series, which featured the band collaborating with a range of musicians spanning the musical spectrum, including System of a Down’s Shavo Odadjian. Those performances will officially be released as the SepulQuarta album on August 13th.

Advertisement

Sepultura 2022 North American Tour Dates with Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art of Shock:

03/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

03/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

03/06 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater *

03/08 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood

03/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

03/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

03/11 – Detroit, MI @ Harpo’s

03/12 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge *

03/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall *

03/15 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

03/16 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

03/17 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

03/18 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

03/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts

03/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

03/21 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

03/23 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger *

03/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

03/25 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

03/26 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum *

03/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Music Hall *

03/29 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live *

03/31 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

04/01 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

04/02 – Dallas, TX @ GMBG *

04/03 – El Paso, TX @Rockhouse

04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile Theater *

04/06 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

04/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

04/09 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

* = newly added city, not a rescheduled date