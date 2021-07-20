Shame Announce Remix EP Born in Luton & 2022 North American Tour Dates

Shame rang in 2021 with the release of their latest album, Drunk Tank Pink, and they’re not wasting any time now that touring is back in the cards. The group has unveiled a 2022 North American tour to complement their previously-announced UK and European treks. What’s more, the South London punks have announced a remix EP featuring reworkings of the Drunk Tank Pink track “Born in Luton.” The full Born in Luton EP is coming out July 23rd, and as a preview, the band has shared the version remixed by Parquet Courts’ Austin Brown.
Brown’s remix of “Born in Luton” is backed by a fat, distorted bassline and a beat that’s bound to fit seamlessly into club mixes. “They’re gonna have to reopen the Hacienda for this one,” Brown said in a press release. “Inspired by Ron Hardy’s Chicago Music Box and Belgian New Beat, this is one for the promo bin to all your fav DJs for their online radio streams and 2 a.m. playlist slots on CDJs worldwide for COVID-free club summer.” The rest of the EP includes remixes from Pelada, black midi’s DJ Dairy, PVA, and Glows.
Shame’s upcoming world tour will see them make appearances at a slew of summer festivals before headlining a UK leg this fall. February will find them in North America for the first time since 2019, with 25 stops in the midwest, south, Canada, and east and west coasts. But by the end of March they’ll fly back across the Atlantic for a trek across continental Europe.
Tickets for the US leg go on sale Thursday at 12:00 p.m. local time. Book your seat through Ticketmaster or keep an eye on the secondary market here. Take a look at their schedule and listen to Brown’s remix of “Born in Luton” below.
Born in Luton EP Artwork:
Born in Luton EP Tracklist:
01. Born in Luton – Pelada Remix
02. Born in Luton – DJ Dairy (black midi) Remix
03. Born in Luton – PVA Remix
04. Born in Luton – Maximum Security (Austin Brown/Parquet Courts) Remix
05. Born in Luton – Glows Remix
Shame 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
07/25 — Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
08/20 —Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/21 — Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/29 — Turin, IT @ Today’s Festival
09/03 — Herne Hill, UK @ Wide Awake Festival
09/24 — Beseançon, FR @ Festival Détination
09/25 — Angers, FR @ Levitation
11/09 — Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
11/10 — Birmingham, UK @ The Mill
11/12 — London, UK @ Brixton Electric
11/13 — London, UK @ Brixton Electric
11/15 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
11/16 — Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront
11/17 — Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill
11/19 — Leeds, UK @ Beckett’s Union
11/20 — Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
11/21 — Newcastle UK @ Boiler Shop
11/23 — Cambridge, UK @ The Junction
11/24 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
11/25 — Liverpool, UK @ Hangar 34
11/26 — Bristol, UK @ SWX
02/07 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre
02/08 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
02/09 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
02/11 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
02/14 — San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
02/15 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
02/17 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
02/18 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
02/19 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
02/20 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
02/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
02/23 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
02/25 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
02/26 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
02/27 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House
03/01 — Montreal, Quebec @ Theatre Fairmont
03/03 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
03/04 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
03/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
03/07 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
03/08 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
03/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
03/11 — Nashville, TN @ Exit In
03/12 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
03/13 — New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
03/30 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
03/31 — Antwerpen, BE @ Trix VZW
04/01 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan
04/02 — Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
04/04 — Munich, DE @ Strom
04/05 — Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg
04/06 — Hamburg, DE @ Knust
04/08 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
04/09 — Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
04/10 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
04/12 — Groningen, NL @ Vera
04/13 — Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
04/14 — Cologne, DE @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld
05/21 — Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas Festival
06/04 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound