Shame Announce Remix EP Born in Luton & 2022 North American Tour Dates

Shame rang in 2021 with the release of their latest album, Drunk Tank Pink, and they’re not wasting any time now that touring is back in the cards. The group has unveiled a 2022 North American tour to complement their previously-announced UK and European treks. What’s more, the South London punks have announced a remix EP featuring reworkings of the Drunk Tank Pink track “Born in Luton.” The full Born in Luton EP is coming out July 23rd, and as a preview, the band has shared the version remixed by Parquet Courts’ Austin Brown.

Brown’s remix of “Born in Luton” is backed by a fat, distorted bassline and a beat that’s bound to fit seamlessly into club mixes. “They’re gonna have to reopen the Hacienda for this one,” Brown said in a press release. “Inspired by Ron Hardy’s Chicago Music Box and Belgian New Beat, this is one for the promo bin to all your fav DJs for their online radio streams and 2 a.m. playlist slots on CDJs worldwide for COVID-free club summer.” The rest of the EP includes remixes from Pelada, black midi’s DJ Dairy, PVA, and Glows.

Shame’s upcoming world tour will see them make appearances at a slew of summer festivals before headlining a UK leg this fall. February will find them in North America for the first time since 2019, with 25 stops in the midwest, south, Canada, and east and west coasts. But by the end of March they’ll fly back across the Atlantic for a trek across continental Europe.

Tickets for the US leg go on sale Thursday at 12:00 p.m. local time. Book your seat through Ticketmaster or keep an eye on the secondary market here. Take a look at their schedule and listen to Brown’s remix of “Born in Luton” below.

Born in Luton EP Artwork:

Born in Luton EP Tracklist:

01. Born in Luton – Pelada Remix

02. Born in Luton – DJ Dairy (black midi) Remix

03. Born in Luton – PVA Remix

04. Born in Luton – Maximum Security (Austin Brown/Parquet Courts) Remix

05. Born in Luton – Glows Remix

Shame 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

07/25 — Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

08/20 —Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/21 — Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/29 — Turin, IT @ Today’s Festival

09/03 — Herne Hill, UK @ Wide Awake Festival

09/24 — Beseançon, FR @ Festival Détination

09/25 — Angers, FR @ Levitation

11/09 — Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

11/10 — Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

11/12 — London, UK @ Brixton Electric

11/13 — London, UK @ Brixton Electric

11/15 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk

11/16 — Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront

11/17 — Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill

11/19 — Leeds, UK @ Beckett’s Union

11/20 — Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

11/21 — Newcastle UK @ Boiler Shop

11/23 — Cambridge, UK @ The Junction

11/24 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

11/25 — Liverpool, UK @ Hangar 34

11/26 — Bristol, UK @ SWX

02/07 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre

02/08 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

02/09 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

02/11 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

02/14 — San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

02/15 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

02/17 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

02/18 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

02/19 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

02/20 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

02/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

02/23 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/25 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

02/26 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

02/27 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House

03/01 — Montreal, Quebec @ Theatre Fairmont

03/03 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

03/04 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

03/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

03/07 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

03/08 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

03/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

03/11 — Nashville, TN @ Exit In

03/12 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

03/13 — New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

03/30 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/31 — Antwerpen, BE @ Trix VZW

04/01 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan

04/02 — Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

04/04 — Munich, DE @ Strom

04/05 — Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg

04/06 — Hamburg, DE @ Knust

04/08 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

04/09 — Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

04/10 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

04/12 — Groningen, NL @ Vera

04/13 — Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

04/14 — Cologne, DE @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

05/21 — Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas Festival

06/04 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound