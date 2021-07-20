Menu
Shame Announce Remix EP Born in Luton & 2022 North American Tour Dates

Hear a remix from Parquet Courts' Austin Brown

Shame, photo by Sam Gregg
July 20, 2021 | 2:55pm ET

    Shame rang in 2021 with the release of their latest album, Drunk Tank Pink, and they’re not wasting any time now that touring is back in the cards. The group has unveiled a 2022 North American tour to complement their previously-announced UK and European treks. What’s more, the South London punks have announced a remix EP featuring reworkings of the Drunk Tank Pink track “Born in Luton.” The full Born in Luton EP is coming out July 23rd, and as a preview, the band has shared the version remixed by Parquet Courts’ Austin Brown.

    Brown’s remix of “Born in Luton” is backed by a fat, distorted bassline and a beat that’s bound to fit seamlessly into club mixes. “They’re gonna have to reopen the Hacienda for this one,” Brown said in a press release. “Inspired by Ron Hardy’s Chicago Music Box and Belgian New Beat, this is one for the promo bin to all your fav DJs for their online radio streams and 2 a.m. playlist slots on CDJs worldwide for COVID-free club summer.” The rest of the EP includes remixes from Pelada, black midi’s DJ Dairy, PVA, and Glows.

    Shame’s upcoming world tour will see them make appearances at a slew of summer festivals before headlining a UK leg this fall. February will find them in North America for the first time since 2019, with 25 stops in the midwest, south, Canada, and east and west coasts. But by the end of March they’ll fly back across the Atlantic for a trek across continental Europe.

    Related Video

    Tickets for the US leg go on sale Thursday at 12:00 p.m. local time. Book your seat through Ticketmaster or keep an eye on the secondary market here. Take a look at their schedule and listen to Brown’s remix of “Born in Luton” below.

    Born in Luton EP Artwork:

    Born in Luton EP Tracklist:
    01. Born in Luton – Pelada Remix
    02. Born in Luton – DJ Dairy (black midi) Remix
    03. Born in Luton – PVA Remix
    04. Born in Luton – Maximum Security (Austin Brown/Parquet Courts) Remix
    05. Born in Luton – Glows Remix

    Shame 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    07/25 — Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
    08/20 —Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
    08/21 — Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
    08/29 — Turin, IT @ Today’s Festival
    09/03 — Herne Hill, UK @ Wide Awake Festival
    09/24 — Beseançon, FR @ Festival Détination
    09/25 — Angers, FR @ Levitation
    11/09 — Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
    11/10 — Birmingham, UK @ The Mill
    11/12 — London, UK @ Brixton Electric
    11/13 — London, UK @ Brixton Electric
    11/15 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
    11/16 — Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront
    11/17 — Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill
    11/19 — Leeds, UK @ Beckett’s Union
    11/20 — Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
    11/21 — Newcastle UK @ Boiler Shop
    11/23 — Cambridge, UK @ The Junction
    11/24 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
    11/25 — Liverpool, UK @ Hangar 34
    11/26 — Bristol, UK @ SWX
    02/07 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre
    02/08 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    02/09 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
    02/11 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    02/14 — San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
    02/15 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
    02/17 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    02/18 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
    02/19 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
    02/20 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
    02/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    02/23 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    02/25 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
    02/26 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
    02/27 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House
    03/01 — Montreal, Quebec @ Theatre Fairmont
    03/03 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
    03/04 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    03/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
    03/07 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    03/08 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
    03/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    03/11 — Nashville, TN @ Exit In
    03/12 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
    03/13 — New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
    03/30 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    03/31 — Antwerpen, BE @ Trix VZW
    04/01 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan
    04/02 — Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
    04/04 — Munich, DE @ Strom
    04/05 — Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg
    04/06 — Hamburg, DE @ Knust
    04/08 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
    04/09 — Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
    04/10 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
    04/12 — Groningen, NL @ Vera
    04/13 — Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
    04/14 — Cologne, DE @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld
    05/21 — Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas Festival
    06/04 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

