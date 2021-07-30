Menu
Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Unveil New Song “Skate”: Stream

The duo's sophomore single

Silk Sonic "Summertime Jam"
Silk Sonic, photo courtesy of artist
July 30, 2021 | 12:12am ET

    Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have unleashed a new Silk Sonic single. Entitled “Skate,” the duo’s sophomore release is a certifiable summertime jam. Watch the song’s accompanying video, co-directed by Mars, below.

    “Me and the team was thinking about what if we were performing in the middle of a roller rink, what would that baseline be doing? What would the guitar be doing? What would the drums be talking about? And I wanted to play congas and that’s what you get,” Mars said in an interview with Apple Music. “You get a song called ‘Skate.’ Talking about I’m trying to float. I’m trying to glide.”

    The group’s debut single, “Leave the Door Open,” earned the title of Song of the Week upon its release in March. They later performed the song live at the Grammys, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and BET Awards.

