Sleigh Bells Announce New Album Texis, Share “Locust Laced”: Stream

Last month, Sleigh Bells revealed the schedule for what they dubbed their “Unannounced Album Tour.” Today, they’ve actually announced that mysterious new record, Texis, in addition to sharing the lead single, “Locust Laced.”

Due out September 10th via Mom + Pop Music, Texis is somewhat of a reaction to Sleigh Bells’ 2017 Kid Kruschev EP. That effort saw the noise pop duo purposefully trying to sound “less obviously Sleigh Bells,” which unfortunately led producer/guitarist Derek Miller to ignore his creative impulses. “We stopped worrying about whether or not we’re in or out of our comfort zone, or if we were being repetitive or formulaic,” Miller says of this new LP.

As a first listen, “Locust Laced” certainly feels like classic Sleigh Bells. Loud and poppy, the track has a shout-along chorus that will have you head banging as hard as you sing. The cut also comes with a clip that finds Sleigh Bells trapped on an old country variety show, with singer Alexis Krauss as a rising starlet on the edge of losing it. Check out the visuals, directed by Miller and Kills Birds’ Nina Ljeti, below.

Pre-orders for Texis are now live, and you can find the album art and tracklist ahead.

Meanwhile, the “Unannounced Album Tour” takes place over two separate legs: one in October 2021 and another in February 2022. Get tickets via Ticketmaster or the secondary market.

Texis Album Artwork:

Texis Album Tracklist:

01. SWEET75

02. An Acre Lost

03. I’m Not Down

04. Locust Laced

05. Knowing

06. Justine Go Genesis

07. Tennessee Tips

08. Rosary

09. Red Flag Flies

10. True Seekers

11. Hummingbird Bomb