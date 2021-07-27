Metal World Reacts to Death of Ex-Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison: “An Incredible Musician and Songwriter”

Following the tragic news that former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison has passed away at age 46, tributes and reactions are coming in from his peers in the metal world.

Jordison was not only Slipknot’s drummer from their formation in 1995 through his dismissal in 2013, he also was one of the band’s main songwriters. Not to mention, his skills behind the kit made him one of the best metal stickmen of all time.

Mike Portnoy (ex-Dream Theater, The Winery Dogs), another one of metal’s greatest drummers, expressed disbelief, tweeting, “Absolutely shocked & gutted to hear of the passing of @joeyjordison. In addition to being an incredible drummer, he was always a classy guy. When he heard how much of a fan [my son] @MaxPortnoy_ was, he sent to the house a giant box filled with @slipknotswag: shirts, hoodies, backpacks … and when I did the one-off show playing w/ @stonesour in Brazil (at which @slipknot also played) he always treated me like part of the family. F**k, this one really hurts. #RIPJoeyJordison.”

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian shared a photo of himself with Jordison and other musicians on Instagram, writing, “I’m so sorry to hear about Joey. Sending all my love to his family and friends. Joey was an incredible musician, songwriter and a great guy. I met Joey in Dec 1999 and had the privilege of getting to jam with him a few times over the years… Rest In Peace Joey and [late Slipknot bassist] Paul [Gray], love you guys.”

Longtime Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo wrote, “I am shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Joey Jordison. An incredible musician and songwriter, gone way too soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who he touched with his talent. RIP Joey.”

Meanwhile, Slipknot and some of the band members have set all their social media profiles to black.

See those tributes and more in the social media posts below. More tributes will be added as they come in. Rest in peace, Joey Jordison.

Absolutely shocked & gutted to hear of the passing of @joeyjordison. In addition to being an incredible drummer, he was always a classy guy. When he heard how much of a fan @MaxPortnoy_ was, he sent to the house a giant box filled with @slipknot swag: shirts, hoodies, backpacks… pic.twitter.com/Ga3xtZk8ec Advertisement — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) July 27, 2021

I am shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Joey Jordison. An incredible musician and songwriter, gone way too soon.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who he touched with his talent. RIP Joey 📸 – Jesse Wild / Rhythm Magazine pic.twitter.com/a8UBwhTyeZ — Dave Lombardo (@TheDaveLombardo) July 27, 2021

We are saddened by the news of the passing of our friend Joey Jordison. A great musician and person has left us. Sending our love to his family. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/a185j4rJbQ Advertisement — Anthrax (@Anthrax) July 27, 2021

Rest In Peace legend https://t.co/rd0ccexx6T — Code Orange (@codeorangetoth) July 27, 2021

Joey Jordison was the reason I picked up sticks when I was 10 years old. Rest In Peace you legend 🙏 thank you for your inspiration Advertisement — Luke Holland (@LukeHolland) July 27, 2021

Another legend taken from us far too soon. R.I.P. 💔🙏🏼 https://t.co/HTj3blFK6l — Metal Blade Records (@MetalBlade) July 27, 2021

R.I.P. Joey Jordison I’ll never forget you. You changed my life forever. ❤️🖤🔥 pic.twitter.com/R0OetL1JpJ — Wednesday 13 (@officialwed13) July 27, 2021

We are saddened by the news of the passing of our dear friend, Joey Jordison. From being able to share the stage with him numerous times throughout the years to Matt standing alongside him for the Roadrunner United album. He was always super gracious to all of us in Trivium. pic.twitter.com/LS8E06QT0A — Trivium (@TriviumOfficial) July 27, 2021

Rest in Peace to Joey Jordison. The world lost another incredibly talent musician. Advertisement — Herman Li (@HermanLi) July 27, 2021

Shit. RIP to the brother Joey Jordison. Love you brother. — Papa Roach (@paparoach) July 27, 2021

To say this dude created an entire generation of drummers would be a massive understatement Rest easy – Joey pic.twitter.com/vPjXhWl26V — SHINEDOWN (@Shinedown) July 27, 2021

Respect to the guy that took the blast beat to the masses! Friendly guy too. Damn shame this… Rest in Power! 🔥 #joeyjordison pic.twitter.com/VTUFCYAZ6G Advertisement — 𝕸𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖊𝖑 𝕬𝖒𝖔𝖙𝖙 (@Michael_Amott) July 27, 2021

Thank you for bringing extreme music to the masses. You inspired legions of kids to follow their dreams. #rip #joeyjordison pic.twitter.com/ehraoqvN2V — The Agonist (@theagonist) July 27, 2021

You weren’t afraid to take chances & break boundaries.. you influenced & inspired so many of us musicians & you never stopped creating. Thank you Joey. My deepest condolences to the family, friends & fans. ❤️ https://t.co/tRu9iF8f04 — Ray Luzier (@RayLuzier1) July 28, 2021