Metal World Reacts to Death of Ex-Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison: “An Incredible Musician and Songwriter”

Mike Portnoy, Scott Ian, Dave Lombardo and more pay tribute to the late drummer

Joey Jordison, photo by Anthony Dubois
July 27, 2021 | 6:34pm ET

    Following the tragic news that former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison has passed away at age 46, tributes and reactions are coming in from his peers in the metal world.

    Jordison was not only Slipknot’s drummer from their formation in 1995 through his dismissal in 2013, he also was one of the band’s main songwriters. Not to mention, his skills behind the kit made him one of the best metal stickmen of all time.

    Mike Portnoy (ex-Dream Theater, The Winery Dogs), another one of metal’s greatest drummers, expressed disbelief, tweeting, “Absolutely shocked & gutted to hear of the passing of @joeyjordison. In addition to being an incredible drummer, he was always a classy guy. When he heard how much of a fan [my son] @MaxPortnoy_ was, he sent to the house a giant box filled with @slipknotswag: shirts, hoodies, backpacks … and when I did the one-off show playing w/ @stonesour in Brazil (at which @slipknot also played) he always treated me like part of the family. F**k, this one really hurts. #RIPJoeyJordison.”

    Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian shared a photo of himself with Jordison and other musicians on Instagram, writing, “I’m so sorry to hear about Joey. Sending all my love to his family and friends. Joey was an incredible musician, songwriter and a great guy. I met Joey in Dec 1999 and had the privilege of getting to jam with him a few times over the years… Rest In Peace Joey and [late Slipknot bassist] Paul [Gray], love you guys.”

    R.I.P. Joey Jordison, Former Slipknot Drummer Dead at 46

    Longtime Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo wrote, “I am shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Joey Jordison. An incredible musician and songwriter, gone way too soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who he touched with his talent. RIP Joey.”

    Meanwhile, Slipknot and some of the band members have set all their social media profiles to black.

    See those tributes and more in the social media posts below. More tributes will be added as they come in. Rest in peace, Joey Jordison.

