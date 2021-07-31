Menu
Slipknot Issue Touching Statement on the Passing of Founding Drummer Joey Jordison, Share Tribute Video

"Joey’s impact on Slipknot, on our lives, and on the music that he loved, is incalculable"

Joey Jordison Slipknot
Joey Jordison of Slipknot, photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images
July 30, 2021 | 11:53pm ET

    Slipknot have issued a touching statement on the death of founding drummer Joey Jordison, who passed away this week at age 46. The band also shared a tribute video of the late drummer on social media.

    Jordison was a founding member of Slipknot and played in the band until his departure in December 2013. He later revealed that he suffered from transverse myelitis, a neurological disease that limited his the ability to play the drums.

    Slipknot released an official statement via Twitter on Friday (July 30th):

    “Our hearts go out to Joey’s family and loved ones at this time of tremendous loss. Joey Jordison’s art, talent, and spirit could not be contained or be held back. Joey’s impact on Slipknot, on our lives, and on the music that he loved, is incalculable. Without him there would be no us. We mourn his loss with the entire Slipknot family. We love you, Joey.”

    Related Video

    Slipknot had previously blacked out their social media profiles in respect to Jordison after the announcement of his passing. The band’s official statement follows an outpouring of support and tributes from the metal world.

    Joey Jordison Best Slipknot Drum Moments
    Joey Jordison’s 10 Most Jaw-Dropping Slipknot Drum Moments

    A tribute video of Jordison was posted to Slipknot’s Instagram and can be seen below.

