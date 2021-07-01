The Smithsonian Announces 129-Song Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap Box Set

Smithsonian’s Folkway Records as announced the coming release of The Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hip and Rap.

The nine-disc box set features 129 tracks spanning the history of the genres — from early pioneers like Sugarhill Gang and Grandmaster Flash through the golden age of Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G. and A Tribe Called Quest to contemporary superstars like Drake, Nicki Minaj and Kanye West.

This latest release marks the Smithsonian label’s third in its series of anthologies set to define particular eras of music “of, by, and for the people,” after similar compendiums dedicated to the history of American folk music and jazz.

Released in collaboration with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, The Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hip and Rap box set will also come with a 300-page book featuring essays by leading hip-hop luminaries, writers and critics, as well as liner notes and hundreds of photographs documenting decades of hip-hop history.

Check out a trailer for the anthology below, as well as its official cover art and complete 129-song tracklist.

The Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hip and Rap was curated by a committee including Chuck D and MC Lyte, Questlove, former Def Jam executives Bill Adler and Bill Stephney, writers Jeff Chang and Mark Anthony Neal, and producer 9th Wonder, and will be released August 20th. Pre-orders for the compendium are in full swing now.

The Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap Artwork:

The Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Fatback – King Tim III

02. Sugarhill Gang – Rapper’s Delight

03. The Sequence – Funk You Up

04. Kurtis Blow – The Breaks

05. Funky Four +1 – That’s the Joint

06. Spoonie Gee feat. The Sequence – Monster Jam

07. Treacherous Three – The Body Rock

08. Blondie – Rapture

09. Grandmaster Flash – The Adventures of Grandmaster Flash on the Wheels of Steel

10. Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force – Planet Rock

Disc 2

01. Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – The Message

02. The Fearless Four – Rockin It

03. Cold Crush Brothers – Punk Rock Rap

04. Herbie Hancock – Rockit

05. Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force – Looking for the Perfect Beat

06. Run-DMC – It’s Like That

07. Whodini – Friends

08. Cold Crush Brothers – Fresh, Fly, Wild & Bold

09. T. La Rock – It’s Yours

10. The World’s Famous Supreme Team – Hey! DJ

11. Newcleus – Jam On It

12. UTFO – Roxanne, Roxanne

Disc 3

01. Roxanne Shanté – Roxanne’s Revenge

02. Fat Boys – Fat Boys

03. Doug E. Fresh & MC Ricky D – La Di Da Di

04. LL Cool J – I Can’t Live without my Radio

05. Schoolly D – P.S.K. ‘What Does It Mean?’

06. Run-DMC feat. Aerosmith – Walk This Way

07. Beastie Boys – Paul Revere

08. Ultramagnetic MC’s – Ego Tripping

09. Ice-T – 6 ‘N The Mornin’

10. Kool Moe Dee – How Ya Like Me Now

11. LL Cool J – I Need Love

12. Eric B feat. Rakim – Eric B is President

13. Mantronix – King of The Beats

Disc 4

01. Stetsasonic feat. the Rev. Jesse Jackson & Olatunji – A.F.R.I.C.A.

02. Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince – Parents Just Don’t Understand

03. Audio Two – Top Billin’

04. MC Lyte – Lyte As A Rock

05. Big Daddy Kane – Raw

06. Marley Marl feat. Master Ace, Craig G, Kool G Rap, & Big Daddy Kane – The Symphony

07. MC Lyte – I Cram to Understand U (Sam)

08. Tone Lōc – Wild Thing

09. Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock – It Takes Two

10. Jungle Brothers – I’ll House You

11. N.W.A. – Fuck Tha Police

12. Public Enemy – Fight the Power

13. The Stop the Violence Movement – Self Destruction

14. Too Short – Life Is…Too Short

15. Slick Rick – Children’s Story

16. 3rd Bass – The Gas Face

Disc 5

01. Queen Latifah feat. Monie Love – Ladies First

02. Public Enemy – Bring the Noise

03. De La Soul – Me Myself and I

04. Biz Markie – Just a Friend

05. The D.O.C. – It’s Funky Enough

06. 2 Live Crew – Me So Horny

07. Digital Underground – The Humpty Dance

08. MC Hammer – U Can’t Touch This

09. Vanilla Ice – Ice Ice Baby

10. Brand Nubian – All for One

11. Geto Boys – Mind Playing Tricks on Me

12. A Tribe Called Quest – Scenario

13. Black Sheep – The Choice is Yours

14. Salt-N-Pepa – Let’s Talk About Sex

15. Yo-Yo feat. Ice-Cube – Can’t Play with My Yo-Yo

16. Naughty By Nature – O.P.P.

Disc 6

01. Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Doggy Dogg – Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang

02. Ice Cube – It Was a Good Day

03. Sir Mix-A-Lot – Baby Got Back

04. Arrested Development – Tennessee

05. Digable Planets – Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)

06. House of Pain – Jump Around

07. Positive K – I Got a Man

08. Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth – They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)

09. UGK – Pocket Full of Stones

10. Wu-Tang Clan – C.R.E.A.M.

11. Cypress Hill – Insane In The Brain

12. The Pharcyde – Passin’ Me By

13. Eightball & MJG – Comin Out Hard

14. Common Sense – I Used to Love H.E.R.

15. Da Brat – Funkdafied

16. Nas – N.Y. State of Mind

17. Craig Mack feat. The Notorious B.I.G., Rampage, LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes – Flava In Your Ear

Disc 7

01. Beastie Boys – Sabotage

02. The Notorious B.I.G. – Juicy

03. Gang Starr feat. Nice & Smooth – DWYCK

04. Warren G feat. Nate Dogg – Regulate

05. Snoop Doggy Dogg – Murder Was The Case

06. E-40 feat. Suga T – Sprinkle Me

07. Goodie Mob – Cell Therapy

08. Coolio feat. L.V. – Gangsta’s Paradise

09. 2Pac – Dear Mama

10. Mobb Deep – Shook Ones, Part 2

11. Method Man feat. Mary J. Blige – I’ll Be There For You / You’re All I Need To Get By

12. Foxy Brown feat. Jay-Z – I’ll Be

13. Lil Kim feat. Puff Daddy – No Time

14. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – Tha Crossroads

15. Wu-Tang Clan feat. Cappadonna – Triumph

16. Busta Rhymes – Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See

17. Master P feat. Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, Fiend – Make ‘Em Say Uhh!

Disc 8

01. Missy Elliot – The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)

02. Lauryn Hill – Doo Wop (That Thing)

03. DMX – Ruff Ryders’ Anthem

04. The Roots – The Next Movement

05. Mos Def – Mathematics

06. BG – Bling Bling

07. dead prez – Hip Hop

08. Eminem feat. Dido – Stan

09. OutKast – Ms. Jackson

10. Nelly – Country Grammar (Hot Shit)

11. Ludacris feat. Pharrell – Southern Hospitality

12. Nas – One Mic

13. 50 Cent – In Da Club

14. Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz feat. Ying Yang Twins – Get Low

Disc 9

01. Talib Kweli – Black Girl Pain

02. Kanye West – Jesus Walks

03. Three 6 Mafia feat. Young Buck, Eightball & MJG – Stay Fly

04. Rick Ross – Hustlin’

05. Lupe Fiasco feat. Nikki Jean – Hip-Hop Saved My Life

06. Young Jezzy feat. Nas – My President

07. David Banner feat. Chris Brown & Yung Joc – Get Like Me

08. Lil Wayne feat. Robin Thicke – Tie My Hands

09. Jay Electronica – Exhibit C

10. Nicki Minaj – Super Bass

11. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz – Thrift Shop

12. J Cole feat. TLC – Crooked Smile

13. Kanye West – Blood On The Leaves

14. Drake – Started From the Bottom