The Smithsonian Announces 129-Song Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap Box Set

Co-curated by Chuck D, MC Lyte, Questlove, and 9th Wonder

the smithsonian anthology of hip-hop and rap box set
Nicki Minaj, Tupac Shakur and Drake (photos courtesy of artists)
July 1, 2021 | 9:32am ET

    Smithsonian’s Folkway Records as announced the coming release of The Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hip and Rap.

    The nine-disc box set features 129 tracks spanning the history of the genres — from early pioneers like Sugarhill Gang and Grandmaster Flash through the golden age of Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G. and A Tribe Called Quest to contemporary superstars like Drake, Nicki Minaj and Kanye West.

    This latest release marks the Smithsonian label’s third in its series of anthologies set to define particular eras of music “of, by, and for the people,” after similar compendiums dedicated to the history of American folk music and jazz.

    Released in collaboration with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, The Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hip and Rap box set will also come with a 300-page book featuring essays by leading hip-hop luminaries, writers and critics, as well as liner notes and hundreds of photographs documenting decades of hip-hop history.

    Check out a trailer for the anthology below, as well as its official cover art and complete 129-song tracklist.

    The Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hip and Rap was curated by a committee including Chuck D and MC Lyte, Questlove, former Def Jam executives Bill Adler and Bill Stephney, writers Jeff Chang and Mark Anthony Neal, and producer 9th Wonder, and will be released August 20th. Pre-orders for the compendium are in full swing now.

    The Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap Artwork:

    The Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap

     

    The Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap Tracklist:
    Disc 1
    01. Fatback – King Tim III
    02. Sugarhill Gang – Rapper’s Delight
    03. The Sequence – Funk You Up
    04. Kurtis Blow – The Breaks
    05. Funky Four +1 – That’s the Joint
    06. Spoonie Gee feat. The Sequence – Monster Jam
    07. Treacherous Three – The Body Rock
    08. Blondie – Rapture
    09. Grandmaster Flash – The Adventures of Grandmaster Flash on the Wheels of Steel
    10. Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force – Planet Rock

    Disc 2
    01. Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – The Message
    02. The Fearless Four – Rockin It
    03. Cold Crush Brothers – Punk Rock Rap
    04. Herbie Hancock – Rockit
    05. Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force – Looking for the Perfect Beat
    06. Run-DMC – It’s Like That
    07. Whodini – Friends
    08. Cold Crush Brothers – Fresh, Fly, Wild & Bold
    09. T. La Rock – It’s Yours
    10. The World’s Famous Supreme Team – Hey! DJ
    11. Newcleus – Jam On It
    12. UTFO – Roxanne, Roxanne

    Disc 3
    01. Roxanne Shanté – Roxanne’s Revenge
    02. Fat Boys – Fat Boys
    03. Doug E. Fresh & MC Ricky D – La Di Da Di
    04. LL Cool J – I Can’t Live without my Radio
    05. Schoolly D – P.S.K. ‘What Does It Mean?’
    06. Run-DMC feat. Aerosmith – Walk This Way
    07. Beastie Boys – Paul Revere
    08. Ultramagnetic MC’s – Ego Tripping
    09. Ice-T – 6 ‘N The Mornin’
    10. Kool Moe Dee – How Ya Like Me Now
    11. LL Cool J – I Need Love
    12. Eric B feat. Rakim – Eric B is President
    13. Mantronix – King of The Beats

    Disc 4
    01. Stetsasonic feat. the Rev. Jesse Jackson & Olatunji – A.F.R.I.C.A.
    02. Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince – Parents Just Don’t Understand
    03. Audio Two – Top Billin’
    04. MC Lyte – Lyte As A Rock
    05. Big Daddy Kane – Raw
    06. Marley Marl feat. Master Ace, Craig G, Kool G Rap, & Big Daddy Kane – The Symphony
    07. MC Lyte – I Cram to Understand U (Sam)
    08. Tone Lōc – Wild Thing
    09. Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock – It Takes Two
    10. Jungle Brothers – I’ll House You
    11. N.W.A. – Fuck Tha Police
    12. Public Enemy – Fight the Power
    13. The Stop the Violence Movement – Self Destruction
    14. Too Short – Life Is…Too Short
    15. Slick Rick – Children’s Story
    16. 3rd Bass – The Gas Face

    Disc 5
    01. Queen Latifah feat. Monie Love – Ladies First
    02. Public Enemy – Bring the Noise
    03. De La Soul – Me Myself and I
    04. Biz Markie – Just a Friend
    05. The D.O.C. – It’s Funky Enough
    06. 2 Live Crew – Me So Horny
    07. Digital Underground – The Humpty Dance
    08. MC Hammer – U Can’t Touch This
    09. Vanilla Ice – Ice Ice Baby
    10. Brand Nubian – All for One
    11. Geto Boys – Mind Playing Tricks on Me
    12. A Tribe Called Quest – Scenario
    13. Black Sheep – The Choice is Yours
    14. Salt-N-Pepa – Let’s Talk About Sex
    15. Yo-Yo feat. Ice-Cube – Can’t Play with My Yo-Yo
    16. Naughty By Nature – O.P.P.

    Disc 6
    01. Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Doggy Dogg – Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang
    02. Ice Cube – It Was a Good Day
    03. Sir Mix-A-Lot – Baby Got Back
    04. Arrested Development – Tennessee
    05. Digable Planets – Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)
    06. House of Pain – Jump Around
    07. Positive K – I Got a Man
    08. Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth – They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.)
    09. UGK – Pocket Full of Stones
    10. Wu-Tang Clan – C.R.E.A.M.
    11. Cypress Hill – Insane In The Brain
    12. The Pharcyde – Passin’ Me By
    13. Eightball & MJG – Comin Out Hard
    14. Common Sense – I Used to Love H.E.R.
    15. Da Brat – Funkdafied
    16. Nas – N.Y. State of Mind
    17. Craig Mack feat. The Notorious B.I.G., Rampage, LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes – Flava In Your Ear

    Disc 7
    01. Beastie Boys – Sabotage
    02. The Notorious B.I.G. – Juicy
    03. Gang Starr feat. Nice & Smooth – DWYCK
    04. Warren G feat. Nate Dogg – Regulate
    05. Snoop Doggy Dogg – Murder Was The Case
    06. E-40 feat. Suga T – Sprinkle Me
    07. Goodie Mob – Cell Therapy
    08. Coolio feat. L.V. – Gangsta’s Paradise
    09. 2Pac – Dear Mama
    10. Mobb Deep – Shook Ones, Part 2
    11. Method Man feat. Mary J. Blige – I’ll Be There For You / You’re All I Need To Get By
    12. Foxy Brown feat. Jay-Z – I’ll Be
    13. Lil Kim feat. Puff Daddy – No Time
    14. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – Tha Crossroads
    15. Wu-Tang Clan feat. Cappadonna – Triumph
    16. Busta Rhymes – Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See
    17. Master P feat. Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, Fiend – Make ‘Em Say Uhh!

    Disc 8
    01. Missy Elliot – The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)
    02. Lauryn Hill – Doo Wop (That Thing)
    03. DMX – Ruff Ryders’ Anthem
    04. The Roots – The Next Movement
    05. Mos Def – Mathematics
    06. BG – Bling Bling
    07. dead prez – Hip Hop
    08. Eminem feat. Dido – Stan
    09. OutKast – Ms. Jackson
    10. Nelly – Country Grammar (Hot Shit)
    11. Ludacris feat. Pharrell – Southern Hospitality
    12. Nas – One Mic
    13. 50 Cent – In Da Club
    14. Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz feat. Ying Yang Twins – Get Low

    Disc 9
    01. Talib Kweli – Black Girl Pain
    02. Kanye West – Jesus Walks
    03. Three 6 Mafia feat. Young Buck, Eightball & MJG – Stay Fly
    04. Rick Ross – Hustlin’
    05. Lupe Fiasco feat. Nikki Jean – Hip-Hop Saved My Life
    06. Young Jezzy feat. Nas – My President
    07. David Banner feat. Chris Brown & Yung Joc – Get Like Me
    08. Lil Wayne feat. Robin Thicke – Tie My Hands
    09. Jay Electronica – Exhibit C
    10. Nicki Minaj – Super Bass
    11. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz – Thrift Shop
    12. J Cole feat. TLC – Crooked Smile
    13. Kanye West – Blood On The Leaves
    14. Drake – Started From the Bottom

