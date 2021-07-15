Snakes on a Plane is a Mid-Aughts Time Capsule

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Psychoanalysis, a weekly series from Consequence Podcast Networt, takes an in-depth look at different mental health topics through the lens of horror. Today, Jenn, Mike, and Lara are boarding a plane to terror town and examining phobias in the 2006 camp horror classic Snakes on a Plane.

They’ll discuss multiple phobias represented in the film, trigger warnings, and exposure therapy. The conversation ranges from “so bad it’s good” horror and closing credits music videos to mean-spirited humor and 2006 ideas about wokeness.

