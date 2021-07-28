South Park’s Creators Are Trying to Buy Casa Bonita

It’s no secret that countless local businesses have taken a hit during the pandemic; as it turns out, even being featured in one of the world’s most famous cartoons might not be enough to save you. The creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, are reportedly attempting to buy Casa Bonita, a restaurant that was featured in a 2003 episode of the show. The company that owns the Colorado landmark filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April, and now Parker and Stone are adamant about keeping it alive.

“We want to buy Casa Bonita and treat it right,” Parker told The Hollywood Reporter. “I feel like it was neglected even before the pandemic… We are going to do everything we can.” He added that a possible sale is “in limbo” due to ongoing court proceedings.

Casa Bonita is a massive Mexican eatery in Lakewood, Colorado, that served as the inspiration for the eleventh episode of South Park’s seventh season — aptly titled “Casa Bonita.” After opening in 1974, the restaurant was a childhood favorite of both Parker and Stone, and it has since become South Park canon.

If the sale goes through, Parker already has big plans: “We started talking about the changes we’re going to make — mostly with the food. We’re going to make really awesome food. I was already thinking about how I was going to make Black Bart’s Cave a little bigger.” May we all return to Casa Bonita for birthday meals as soon as safely possible.

Last year, South Park aired an hour-long pandemic special, which they followed up with a vaccination special. Perhaps a saving Casa Bonita special is next?

