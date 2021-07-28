Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

South Park’s Creators Are Trying to Buy Casa Bonita

The restaurant is featured in the show's seventh season

South Park (Comedy Central)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 28, 2021 | 5:50pm ET

    It’s no secret that countless local businesses have taken a hit during the pandemic; as it turns out, even being featured in one of the world’s most famous cartoons might not be enough to save you. The creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, are reportedly attempting to buy Casa Bonita, a restaurant that was featured in a 2003 episode of the show. The company that owns the Colorado landmark filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April, and now Parker and Stone are adamant about keeping it alive.

    “We want to buy Casa Bonita and treat it right,” Parker told The Hollywood Reporter. “I feel like it was neglected even before the pandemic… We are going to do everything we can.” He added that a possible sale is “in limbo” due to ongoing court proceedings.

    Casa Bonita is a massive Mexican eatery in Lakewood, Colorado, that served as the inspiration for the eleventh episode of South Park’s seventh season — aptly titled “Casa Bonita.” After opening in 1974, the restaurant was a childhood favorite of both Parker and Stone, and it has since become South Park canon.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    If the sale goes through, Parker already has big plans: “We started talking about the changes we’re going to make — mostly with the food. We’re going to make really awesome food. I was already thinking about how I was going to make Black Bart’s Cave a little bigger.” May we all return to Casa Bonita for birthday meals as soon as safely possible.

    Last year, South Park aired an hour-long pandemic special, which they followed up with a vaccination special. Perhaps a saving Casa Bonita special is next?

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Esme Bianco Marilyn Manson lawsuit

Marilyn Manson Seeks to Dismiss Esmé Bianco's Lawsuit, Describes Assault Allegations by Multiple Women as "Coordinated Attack"

July 28, 2021

DaBaby homophobia new music video giving what it's supposed to give

DaBaby Defends "Freedom" to Be Homophobic in New Music Video

July 28, 2021

Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk is "Awake" and "Lucid" Following Heart-Related Incident

and July 28, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine

Netflix Announces New Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy on Set

July 28, 2021

 

ZZ Top's Dusty Hill tributes

Rock World Reacts to the Death of ZZ Top's Dusty Hill: "What an Icon"

July 28, 2021

Beck and Jack Antonoff Beck Newport Folk Festival setlist set Sharon Van Etten cover Fred Armisen video live 2021 fest, screengrab via YouTube/Amy Karibian

Sharon Van Etten, Jack Antonoff, Fred Armisen Join Beck Onstage at Newport Folk Festival: Watch

July 28, 2021

post malone posty fest 2021 announcement

Post Malone Announces Return of Posty Fest in 2021

July 28, 2021

joni mitchell announces archives vol 2 the reprise years jimi hendrix recording

Jimi Hendrix's Personal Recording of 1968 Joni Mitchell Concert Included in New Box Set

July 28, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

South Park's Creators Are Trying to Buy Casa Bonita

Menu Shop Search Sale