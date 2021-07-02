Menu
Porky Pig Nearly Chokes on Stage in Space Jam: A New Legacy Sneak Peek: Watch

While attempting to pay tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (Warner Bros.)
July 2, 2021 | 3:48pm ET

    In a prime example of things nobody asked for, Porky Pig will be taking the stage for a rap battle in the Lebron James-starring Space Jam: A New Legacy. Proving the movie is desperately trying to live up to its title, Cartoon Network shared a sneak peek of the scene in which the porcine character sheds his trademark stutter and takes on the persona of The Notorious P.I.G.

    Urged on stage by a hoodie-wearing Daffy Duck, an initially tentative Porky steps up to the plate while dressed in an outfit meant to evoke the late Biggie Smalls: tinted sunglasses, backwards hat, puffer vest, and gold chain. Taking the ham-fisted homage a step further, the chosen instrumental for the battle is from Craig Mack’s “Flava in Ya Ear,” which featured a young Notorious B.I.G. on the remix.

    Once Porky finally gets started, it’s clear his performance is going to fall short of Bugs Bunny’s classic “Buggin'” from the original Space Jam soundtrack. His line about being “famous before the internet” isn’t half bad, but nobody needs to hear a pig from 1935 using slang like “lit” and “all the smoke.”

    It is worth noting, however, Bugs received assistance with his rhymes from then-burgeoning rapper Jay-Z, who clearly has better things to do this time around. At least veteran underground rapper Murs likely received a nice paycheck for his efforts. Watch Porky Pig’s rap performance in the Space Jam: A New Legacy sneak peek trailer below.

    Terrible raps aside, Porky Pig will suit up for Lebron’s Toon Squad alongside Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Roadrunner as they take on Don Cheadle’s Goon Squad in a high-stakes game of basketball. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, Space Jam: A New Legacy will hit theaters and HBO Max on July 16th.

