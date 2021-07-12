Menu
Sparks Announce First North American Tour in Five Years

The 17-date outing kicks off next February

Sparks 2022 tour dates
Sparks, photo courtesy of band
July 12, 2021 | 3:18pm ET

    Sparks have scheduled their first full-scale North American tour in five years.

    The 17-date outing kicks off in early February with a pair of previously announced dates at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. Starting in March, the duo of Ron and Russell Mael will play shows across the US and Canada, including stops in San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, New York City, and Boston, before wrapping up on April 2nd in Toronto.

    Tickets for Sparks’ upcoming tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time (a fan club pre-sale takes place three days earlier on Tuesday, July 13th).

    The art-pop icons are amid something of a resurgence. Aside from their upcoming tour, they’re the focus of a new documentary directed by Edgar Wright. Sparks also wrote the screenplay and composed the music for the new movie, Annette, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. The film’s accompanying soundtrack is due for release on August 6th.

    Sparks 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall
    02/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall
    03/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
    03/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    03/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    03/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
    03/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre
    03/19 – Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center
    03/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    03/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    03/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
    03/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
    03/26 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
    03/28 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall
    03/30 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre
    04/01 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    04/02 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

