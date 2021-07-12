Sparks Announce First North American Tour in Five Years

Sparks have scheduled their first full-scale North American tour in five years.

The 17-date outing kicks off in early February with a pair of previously announced dates at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. Starting in March, the duo of Ron and Russell Mael will play shows across the US and Canada, including stops in San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, New York City, and Boston, before wrapping up on April 2nd in Toronto.

Tickets for Sparks’ upcoming tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time (a fan club pre-sale takes place three days earlier on Tuesday, July 13th).

The art-pop icons are amid something of a resurgence. Aside from their upcoming tour, they’re the focus of a new documentary directed by Edgar Wright. Sparks also wrote the screenplay and composed the music for the new movie, Annette, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. The film’s accompanying soundtrack is due for release on August 6th.

Sparks 2022 Tour Dates:

02/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

02/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

03/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

03/13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

03/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

03/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre

03/19 – Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center

03/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

03/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

03/26 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

03/28 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall

03/30 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre

04/01 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/02 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

