Sparks Reveal Details of Annette Soundtrack, Share “So May We Start” Music Video: Watch

The Sparks-issance is in full swing this year. The art-pop icons had a documentary from Edgar Wright, The Sparks Brothers, debut at Sundance, and their new movie musical, Annette, just opened Cannes. Today, the duo have announced details of the Annette soundtrack, in addition to sharing a music video for the single “So May We Start”.

Due out August 6th via Milan Records, Annette (Cannes Edition — Selections from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) collects 15 of the songs composed and performed by Sparks for the film. In addition to performing the band themselves, vocal performances come from Annette stars Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, and Simon Helberg. The vinyl release will also feature a gatefold sleeve and an exclusive version of the Annette poster.

The single “So May We Start” arrived back in May, and now Sparks have shared a music video to accompany the OST details. The clip features the opening scene from Annette (get it? “So May We Start?”), directed by Leos Carax, and finds Sparks recording in the studio before walking out to meet up with Driver and Cotillard. Check it out below.

After the video, peep the Annette soundtrack art and tracklist. Pre-orders for the LP are going on now.

As for Annette the film, it opens in US theaters on August 6th, followed by an Amazon Prime Video release on August 20th. The project began as a Sparks concept album, but grew into a full-blown musical after the duo met Carax at Cannes in 2013. “And lo and behold, he said he really liked the album and would like to consider it as his next project,” the band explained in a press release. “We were happily surprised and elated at his reaction. As fans of Leos’ films, to now realize that he would be directing a film of ours was beyond our dreams.”

Annette (Cannes Edition — Selections from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Artwork:

Annette (Cannes Edition — Selections from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist:

01. So May We Start – Sparks, Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg

02. True Love Always Finds a Way – Sparks, Marion Cotillard

03.We Love Each Other So Much – Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard

04. I’m an Accompanist – Simon Helberg

05. Aria (The Forest) – Marion Cotillard, Catherine Trottmann

06. She’s Out of this World! – Sparks, Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard

07. Six Women Have Come Forward – Sparks, Six Women

08. You Used to Laugh – Sparks, Adam Driver

09. Girl From the Middle of Nowhere – Marion Cotillard

10. Let’s Waltz in the Storm! – Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard

11. We’ve Washed Ashore – Baby Aria (The Moon) – I Will Haunt You, Henry – Adam Driver, Hebe Griffiths, Marion Cotillard, Catherine Trottmann

12. Premiere Performance of Baby Annette – Adam Driver, Wim Opbrouck

13. All the Girls – Adam Driver

14. Stepping Back in Time – Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Catherine Trottmann

15. Sympathy for the Abyss – Adam Driver, Devyn McDowell