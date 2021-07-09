Spice Girls Share Previously Unreleased 1995 Track “Feed Your Love”: Stream

So here’s the story from A to Z, it’s the 25th anniversary of Spice Girls’ smash debut single, “Wannabe.” In celebration, the iconic girl group has released the Wannabe25 EP, featuring the original “Wannabe,” a remix, and a demo — plus a never-before-heard track called “Feed Your Love”.

Penned by the same duo behind “Wannabe” — Richard “Biff” Stannard and Matt Rowe — the song dates back to 1995. Spice Girls recorded “Feed Your Love” for their debut album, but it was apparently shelved for being “too racy” (via Nylon). Whatever exec made that decision clearly confused “racy” with “sultry,” because the cut is honestly a pretty standard ’90s R&B-pop love ballad.

Every Spice Girl sings on “Feed Your Love,” including Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham (an actual rarity), making it the first new material from the original quintet since 2007’s Greatest Hits compilation. While a piece of the song leaked a couple years back, you can now hear it in its entirety along with the rest of the Wannabe25 EP below.

Related Video

The Wannabe25 EP is out now on streaming services, with vinyl and cassette editions coming on July 23rd.