Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Spirit Adrift Announce New EP, Unleash New Song “Forge Your Future”: Stream

The three-song Forge Your Future EP arrives August 27th

spirit adrift forge your future ep
Spirit Adrift (photo by Valerie Littlejohn)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 9, 2021 | 3:45pm ET

    Spirit Adrift have shared the new song “Forge Your Future” from an upcoming three-song EP of the same name, due out August 27th.

    A powerful mid-tempo cut, “Forge the Future” touts satisfying doom riffs, poignant lyrics, and soaring clean vocals. It’s one of the strongest traditional heavy metal singles of 2021 so far and further proof that Spirit Adrift are modern masters of the style.

    Chief songwriter and frontman Nate Garrett culled the 20-minute EP from numerous demos recorded during the pandemic. To hear Garrett discuss the songs, one gathers that Forge Your Future was a highly personal project for the musicians involved.

    Related Video

    “On March 1, 2020, I relocated to the woods outside of Austin, Texas,” Garrett explained in a press release. “Two weeks later, everything was locked down. I turned to the thing that has helped me navigate difficult situations for most of my life: writing music. I wrote and demoed a ton of songs over the course of the pandemic. The songs on this EP are the best of the bunch.”

    He continued: “These songs, and this band, represent persevering through difficult times, staying true to your innermost self, and celebrating the life-affirming power of metal… Special thanks to our friend Cody Davis for the brilliant title.”

    The tracks were recorded in March 2021 at Homewrecker Recording Studios with engineer Ryan Bram. Metal producer/engineer Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed) handled the mixing and mastering “after lengthy discussions about Martin Birch, Tom Allom, Crowbar, and how important it is to carry forth the essence and spirit of heavy metal,” according to Garrett.

    Spirit Adrift
     Editor's Pick
    Spirit Adrift Show the Joy of Classic Metal on “Screaming From Beyond”: Video Premiere + Interview

    Pre-order Spirit Adrift’s Forge Your Future EP via Century Media or Amazon. Watch the visualizer for “Forge Your Future” and see the EP art and tracklist below.

    Forge Your Future EP Artwork:
    unnamed 7 Spirit Adrift Announce New EP, Unleash New Song Forge Your Future: Stream

    Forge Your Future EP Tracklist:
    01. Forge Your Future
    02. Wake Up
    03. Invisible Enemy

Latest Stories

romy you're not alone in the rhythm of the night covers olive corona stream listen apple music pride

The xx's Romy Combines Two Covers with "You're Not Alone in the Rhythm of the Night": Stream

July 9, 2021

Dorothy new single

Dorothy Returns with Dark and Spiritual New Song "What's Coming to Me": Stream

July 9, 2021

george harrison all things must pass 50th anniversary edition

Unreleased George Harrison Song "Cosmic Empire" Unveiled: Stream

July 9, 2021

j cole and bas share new song the jackie

J. Cole and Bas Team Up for New Single "The Jackie": Stream

July 9, 2021

 

snoh aalegra tyler the creator collab neon peach in the moment stream

Tyler, the Creator Delivers Two Guest Features on Snoh Aalegra's Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies: Stream

July 9, 2021

Dave East and Harry Fraud Announce New Album Hoffa, Share "Diamonds": Stream

July 9, 2021

strand of oaks announces new album in heaven shares lead single

Strand of Oaks Announce New Album In Heaven, Share "Galacticana": Stream

July 9, 2021

Ministry new album Moral Hygiene

Ministry Announce New Album Moral Hygiene, Unleash "Good Trouble": Stream

July 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Spirit Adrift Announce New EP, Unleash New Song "Forge Your Future": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale