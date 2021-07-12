Menu
Stagecoach 2022 to Feature Guy Fieri, Smokey Robinson, and Does It Really Matter Who Else?

The three-day country festival also promises Brandi Carlile, Margo Price, Maren Morris, Orville Peck, Yola, and The Black Crowes

July 12, 2021 | 12:52pm ET

    Like its sister festival Coachella, Stagecoach Music Festival is returning to Indio, California next spring following a two-year hiatus resulting from the pandemic. Today, festival organizers Goldenvoice revealed the daily lineup for the three-day country music event, which goes down officially April 29th – May 1st at the Empire Polo Club.

    Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs top Stagecoach’s 2022 lineup, but it’s the names listed in smaller font where the real action is. Smokey Robinson (!), Brandi Carlile, Margo Price, Maren Morris, Orville Peck, Yola, Tanya Tucker, The Black Crowes, Rhiannon Giddens, and The Marvericks are all set to play the festival.

    Perhaps even more exciting, Guy Fieri will be on hand to present his “Stagecoach Smokehouse,” featuring some of the nations finest BBQ pit bosses cooking up fresh meat. Your move, Coachella.

    Tickets to Stagecoach 2022 go on sale Friday, July 16th at 10:00 a.m. PT. Visit the festival’s website for more information.

    Stagecoach 2022 lineup

