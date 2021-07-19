Stanning BTS: Permission to Dance

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Radio Public | RSS
BTS gifted ARMY with their new song “Permission to Dance” as a celebration of COVID-19 restrictions lifting and the start of a new era. In this episode, Kayla and Bethany discuss “PTD”’s production, lyrics, choreography, and the music video’s many messages and meanings.
Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast that covers anything and everything having to do with BTS and ARMY. In each episode, Kayla and Bethany mix the perfect blend of research and fangirl. They take a deep dive into lyrics during album reviews, theorize over music videos, and sometimes even retell a favorite fan-fic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fan-out, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.
