Stanning BTS: Permission to Dance

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Radio Public | RSS

BTS gifted ARMY with their new song “Permission to Dance” as a celebration of COVID-19 restrictions lifting and the start of a new era. In this episode, Kayla and Bethany discuss “PTD”’s production, lyrics, choreography, and the music video’s many messages and meanings.

Advertisement

Related Video

Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast that covers anything and everything having to do with BTS and ARMY. In each episode, Kayla and Bethany mix the perfect blend of research and fangirl. They take a deep dive into lyrics during album reviews, theorize over music videos, and sometimes even retell a favorite fan-fic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fan-out, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.

Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

Follow Stanning BTS on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Advertisement