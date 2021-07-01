Stanning BTS: Q&A with Hosts Kayla and Bethany

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Who are the hosts of Stanning BTS? How did they become friends, gain interest in BTS, and what’s their favorite BTS content? The answers to these questions and more can be heard on this week’s listener requested Q&A episode!

Get to know hosts Kayla and Bethany as they discuss all their favorite things about being members of the iconic ARMY. From favorite vocalists to memories about discovering the band to — hard as it is to decide — their favorite BTS songs, the Stanning BTS fangirls discuss it all. Learn how they met, why they started the podcast, and so much more in this special listener Q&A episode.

Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast that covers anything and everything having to do with BTS and ARMY. In each episode, Kayla and Bethany mix the perfect blend of research and fangirl. They take a deep dive into lyrics during album reviews, theorize over music videos, and sometimes even retell a favorite fan-fic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fan-out, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.

