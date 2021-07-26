Menu
Steely Dan Announces 2021 US Tour

The "Absolutely Normal Tour '21" launches in October

Steely Dan 2021 tour dates
Steely Dan, photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
July 26, 2021 | 9:39am ET

    Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen has announced the “Absolutely Normal Tour ’21.”

    The 15-city, 28-date outing kicks off in October with a four-night stand in Miami Beach. Further stops are scheduled in cities like Orlando, St. Petersburg, Charlotte, Philadelphia, and Port Chester, before the tour concludes with three nights at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre in November.

    According to a press release, the tour’s setlist will pull from Steely Dan’s five-decade catalog as well as Fagan’s solo album The Nightfly.

    Related Video

    Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, July 30th through Ticketmaster.

    To coincide with the tour, UMe will release Steely Dan’s first live album in 25 years. Entitled Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!, the album is due out digitally and on CD on September 24th, with a vinyl release following on October 1st. A live album capturing performances of Fagan’s The Nightfly is also being released.

    Steely Dan 2021 Tour Dates:
    10/05 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
    10/06 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
    10/08 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
    10/09 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
    10/12 – Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
    10/13 – Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
    10/15 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
    10/16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
    10/19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts
    10/20 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
    10/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
    10/23 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
    10/25 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre
    10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    10/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    11/01 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center
    11/03 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
    11/04 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
    11/06 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
    11/07 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
    11/09 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
    11/10 – Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre
    11/13 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
    11/14 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
    11/17 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
    11/19 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
    11/20 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

