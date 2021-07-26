Steely Dan Announces 2021 US Tour

Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen has announced the “Absolutely Normal Tour ’21.”
The 15-city, 28-date outing kicks off in October with a four-night stand in Miami Beach. Further stops are scheduled in cities like Orlando, St. Petersburg, Charlotte, Philadelphia, and Port Chester, before the tour concludes with three nights at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre in November.
According to a press release, the tour’s setlist will pull from Steely Dan’s five-decade catalog as well as Fagan’s solo album The Nightfly.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, July 30th through Ticketmaster.
To coincide with the tour, UMe will release Steely Dan’s first live album in 25 years. Entitled Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!, the album is due out digitally and on CD on September 24th, with a vinyl release following on October 1st. A live album capturing performances of Fagan’s The Nightfly is also being released.
Steely Dan 2021 Tour Dates:
10/05 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
10/06 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
10/08 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
10/09 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
10/12 – Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
10/13 – Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
10/15 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
10/16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
10/19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts
10/20 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
10/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
10/23 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
10/25 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre
10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
10/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
11/01 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center
11/03 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
11/04 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
11/06 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
11/07 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
11/09 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
11/10 – Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre
11/13 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
11/14 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
11/17 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/19 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/20 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre