Steely Dan Announces 2021 US Tour

Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen has announced the “Absolutely Normal Tour ’21.”

The 15-city, 28-date outing kicks off in October with a four-night stand in Miami Beach. Further stops are scheduled in cities like Orlando, St. Petersburg, Charlotte, Philadelphia, and Port Chester, before the tour concludes with three nights at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre in November.

According to a press release, the tour’s setlist will pull from Steely Dan’s five-decade catalog as well as Fagan’s solo album The Nightfly.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, July 30th through Ticketmaster.

To coincide with the tour, UMe will release Steely Dan’s first live album in 25 years. Entitled Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!, the album is due out digitally and on CD on September 24th, with a vinyl release following on October 1st. A live album capturing performances of Fagan’s The Nightfly is also being released.

Steely Dan 2021 Tour Dates:

10/05 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach

10/06 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach

10/08 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach

10/09 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach

10/12 – Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

10/13 – Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

10/15 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

10/16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

10/19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

10/20 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

10/22 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

10/23 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

10/25 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre

10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

11/01 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center

11/03 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

11/04 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

11/06 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

11/07 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

11/09 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

11/10 – Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

11/13 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

11/14 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

11/17 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/19 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/20 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

