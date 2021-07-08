Stevie Nicks’ 8 Best Duets: From “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” to “Sorcerer”

Stevie Nicks is one of those rare acts whose work as a solo artist has been just as revered as their output while in bands. From her early days in Buckingham Nicks — the duo that would blossom into Fleetwood Mac — to her current endeavors, Nicks is an unforgettable icon with a powerful and incredibly versatile musical style that lends itself to poignant duets.

While her music will always feel timeless, Nicks put out her first solo album, Bella Donna, a whopping 40 years ago. Since then, her duets with various other industry greats have only further cemented her legacy as one of the world’s greatest living songwriters.

Check out eight of her best collaborations below, in chronological order.

01. “Whenever I Call You ‘Friend’” with Kenny Loggins (1978)

Despite speculations that they were linked romantically, Nicks has maintained that she and Kenny Loggins were only ever really good pals. “Whenever I Call You ‘Friend’” is a rare, heartwarming ode to the platonic love that grounds great friendships. (Although, depending how you interpret the lyrics, benefits might’ve been involved.)

02. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” with Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers (1981)

A highlight from her debut solo album, Bella Donna, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” helped re-introduce Stevie Nicks, the Fleetwood Mac singer, as Stevie Nicks, the solo artist. Though the duet with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers was great for optics, it’s really Nicks who steals the show.

03. “Leather and Lace” with Don Henley (1981)

Nicks originally wrote the country-tinged charmer “Leather and Lace” for Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter’s eponymous duet album. Somehow, it didn’t make the cut, meaning Nicks was able to keep the song for herself (and Eagles singer Don Henley). Not a bad turn of events, if you ask us.

04. “Can’t Get Enough” with B.B. King (1988)

Though Nicks is regarded as a rock icon, her instantly-recognizable voice suits a variety of genres. This fact was solidified with “Can’t Get Enough,” her debut with blues legend B.B. King.

05. “Sorcerer” with Sheryl Crow (2001)

Believe it or not, Nicks wrote “Sorcerer” in 1972 while performing in the pre-Fleetwood Mac duo, Buckingham Nicks. Marilyn Martin was the first singer to properly record the song in 1984; with a little help from aughts country icon Sheryl Crow, Nicks’ version finally saw a release in 2001.