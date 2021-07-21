Stone Temple Pilot’s Robert DeLeo on 25 Years of Tiny Music…Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Stone Temple Pilot’s Robert DeLeo sits down with Kyle Meredith to take us through the 25th anniversary of Tiny Music…Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop. The bassist and lead songwriter recalls the environment that led the band to exploring new sounds, including bossa nova, jazz, and glam, as well as the musical conversation that happens between him and brother Dean.

DeLeo also recalls the MTV Spring Break show that is included in the deluxe edition of the album package and how he got food poisoning after the show. We also hear about the late Scott Weiland’s talent as a singer and poet, plus the direction he was coming from on this set. Later, DeLeo discusses how the band has continued its sonic exploration on last year’s acoustic Perdida LP, and his thoughts on the band’s upcoming Aug 9th show at Sturgis.

