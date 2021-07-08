Stone Temple Pilots Debut Live Version of “Tumble in the Rough” from Tiny Music Box Set: Exclusive

Stone Temple Pilots are set to release a deluxe 25th anniversary box set edition of their classic 1996 album, Tiny Music… Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop, on July 23rd. In advance of its arrival, Stone Temple Pilots have teamed up with Consequence to premiere a previously unreleased live version of the song “Tumble in the Rough.”

Tiny Music marked a significant chapter in STP’s career. While they achieved massive success with their first two albums — Core and Purple — the band’s third LP showcased a significant shift from the “grunge” vibe of their earlier works. Exploring psychedelia, jangly pop, and even shoegaze sounds, Tiny Music yielded such hits as “Big Bang Baby,” “Lady Picture Show,” and “Trippin’ on a Hole in a Paper Heart.”

“Tumble in the Rough” is the only song on the album solely credited to late singer Scott Weiland, who wrote both the melody and the lyrics. In recalling the Origins of the track, STP guitarist Dean DeLeo told Consequence the following:

“‘Tumble in the Rough’ actually came about from Scott wrestling with a guitar at the house in Santa Ynez where we wrote and recorded the whole record. We had noticed him sitting around for a couple days just banging out those chords. The verse riff that you hear where it goes from a G to a B-flat, he came up with that lick first and we kind of built the whole song around it. From there it metamorphosed into Robert writing the opening and ending licks. We arranged it, Scott wrote the lyrics and melody, and it was really as simple as that. All you need to do is read the lyrics to hear where Scott was at on that one. It’s pretty autobiographical to say the least.”

The live version of “Tumble in the Rough” was captured during Stone Temple Pilots’ 1997 “MTV Spring Break” performance at Club La Vela in Panama City Beach, Florida. It appears on disc three of the deluxe edition as part of the full 14-song set from that show. Take a listen to the previously unreleased cut below.

The Super Deluxe edition of Tiny Music is a 3-CD/1-LP set includes a newly remastered version of the original studio album on both CD and vinyl, plus unreleased early versions of the album’s songs, instrumentals, and alternate takes, as well as the aforementioned complete concert recording from 1997.

In addition to the Super Deluxe edition, there is also a 2-CD version and single CD reissue available. Pre-order any of the formats, as well as various bundle packages, at STP’s official website or Amazon.