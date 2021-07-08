Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Stone Temple Pilots Debut Live Version of “Tumble in the Rough” from Tiny Music Box Set: Exclusive

25th anniversary deluxe edition of the classic record arrives later this month

stone temple pilots Tumble In The Rough live mtv spring break 1997 Tiny Music… Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop 25th anniversary edition deluxe
Stone Temple Pilots, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
and
July 8, 2021 | 12:00pm ET

    Stone Temple Pilots are set to release a deluxe 25th anniversary box set edition of their classic 1996 album, Tiny Music… Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop, on July 23rd. In advance of its arrival, Stone Temple Pilots have teamed up with Consequence to premiere a previously unreleased live version of the song “Tumble in the Rough.”

    Tiny Music marked a significant chapter in STP’s career. While they achieved massive success with their first two albums — Core and Purple — the band’s third LP showcased a significant shift from the “grunge” vibe of their earlier works. Exploring psychedelia, jangly pop, and even shoegaze sounds, Tiny Music yielded such hits as “Big Bang Baby,” “Lady Picture Show,” and “Trippin’ on a Hole in a Paper Heart.”

    “Tumble in the Rough” is the only song on the album solely credited to late singer Scott Weiland, who wrote both the melody and the lyrics. In recalling the Origins of the track, STP guitarist Dean DeLeo told Consequence the following:

    “‘Tumble in the Rough’ actually came about from Scott wrestling with a guitar at the house in Santa Ynez where we wrote and recorded the whole record. We had noticed him sitting around for a couple days just banging out those chords. The verse riff that you hear where it goes from a G to a B-flat, he came up with that lick first and we kind of built the whole song around it. From there it metamorphosed into Robert writing the opening and ending licks. We arranged it, Scott wrote the lyrics and melody, and it was really as simple as that. All you need to do is read the lyrics to hear where Scott was at on that one. It’s pretty autobiographical to say the least.”

    Related Video

    The live version of “Tumble in the Rough” was captured during Stone Temple Pilots’ 1997 “MTV Spring Break” performance at Club La Vela in Panama City Beach, Florida. It appears on disc three of the deluxe edition as part of the full 14-song set from that show. Take a listen to the previously unreleased cut below.

    Stone Temple Pilots Announce Tiny Music Box Set
     Editor's Pick
    Stone Temple Pilots Announce Tiny Music 25th Anniversary Box Set

    The Super Deluxe edition of Tiny Music is a 3-CD/1-LP set includes a newly remastered version of the original studio album on both CD and vinyl, plus unreleased early versions of the album’s songs, instrumentals, and alternate takes, as well as the aforementioned complete concert recording from 1997.

    In addition to the Super Deluxe edition, there is also a 2-CD version and single CD reissue available. Pre-order any of the formats, as well as various bundle packages, at STP’s official website or Amazon.

Latest Stories

angel olsen 80s cover ep

Angel Olsen Announces '80s Cover EP Aisles, Shares Rendition of Laura Branigan's "Gloria": Stream

July 8, 2021

deafheaven 2022 tour

Deafheaven Announce 2022 North American Tour, Unveil New Song “The Gnashing”: Stream

July 8, 2021

together pangea one way or another origins new song single stream derek perlman

Together Pangea Share Origins of New Single "One Way or Another": Exclusive

July 8, 2021

dizzy fae ying yang twins body move remix origins stream

Dizzy Fae Details Origins of Ying Yang Twins Collaboration "Body Move (Remix)": Exclusive

July 8, 2021

 

pile songs known together alone i don't want to do this anymore build a fire

Pile Announce New Album Songs Known Together, Alone, Share First Singles: Stream

July 7, 2021

isaiah rashad the house is burning announcement cover art

Isaiah Rashad Details New Album The House Is Burning

July 7, 2021

courtney barnett announces new album things take time take time, shares new single rae street

Courtney Barnett Announces New Album Things Take Time, Take Time, Shares "Rae Street": Stream

July 7, 2021

amindi nice debut ep nwts new single stream

Amindi Unveils New Single "nwts": Stream

July 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stone Temple Pilots Debut Live Version of "Tumble in the Rough" from Tiny Music Box Set: Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale