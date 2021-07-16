The Story Behind the Song Brings Oral Histories of Classic Tracks to Consequence Podcast Network

It’s the classic tracks you love, and the stories behind them you’ve never heard. Consequence Podcast Network is excited to announce our newest series, The Story Behind the Song.

Coming from host Peter Csathy, the founder of CREATV Media and Consequence’s CREATV University informative video series, The Story Behind the Song presents an oral history of a beloved track from the artists who actually wrote it. Starting the series as an interview feature last year, Csathy previously talked to Roy Harper about being the voice on Pink Floyd’s “Have a Cigar,” and chatted with Devo’s Gerald Casale about the band’s breakout “Whip It.”

Now living as an audio (and video!) podcast series, The Story Behind the Song will find Csathy bringing listeners in depth discussions with a different musician each month, revealing never-before-heard insights into some of music history’s biggest tracks.

Advertisement

Related Video

“The Story Behind the Song podcast digs deep into some of the most iconic songs of all time, by some of the most iconic artists of all time,” says Csathy. “We dig into the artist’s fascinating creative journey of how their most popular and lasting songs came to be -– and the moments that sparked the inspiration that changed their lives forever. Along the way, we also go deep into the artist’s own personal journey both before and after those moments, and their reflections about their triumphs, challenges, and lives as musicians.”

The series launches with Episode 1 on July 19th, when Csathy will sit down with Men at Work’s Colin Hay to discuss the iconic hit “Down Under.” The series will continue its monthly roll out in August with guest Gary Numan… though you’ll have to tune in to hear which track the new wave icon breaks down.

To make sure you catch all our monthly stories, subscribe to The Story Behind the Song. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.

Advertisement