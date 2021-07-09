Menu
Strand of Oaks Announce New Album In Heaven, Share “Galacticana”: Stream

The band is also touring the US this fall

Strand of Oaks, photo by Merrick Ales
July 9, 2021 | 11:25am ET

    New music from Strand of Oaks is on the way. In Heaven, the upcoming album from Tim Showalter’s folk rock project, is out October 1st. As a preview, Showalter has shared the album’s breezy first single, “Galacticana,” as well as a slew of US tour dates for fall 2021.

    In Heaven marks the first Strand of Oaks album since Showalter’s recent relocation to Austin, Texas. It features collaborations with James Iha of the Smashing Pumpkins as well as members of My Morning Jacket. The record is billed as a reflection on his road to sobriety, as well as a meditation on love and loss.

    “Galacticana” is a sweeping, twangy ballad that calls to mind hazy mid-summer gatherings. “I believe that ecstasy happens when we all get together,” Showalter sings, “Standing right in front of me feeding off the energy together.” Check out the visualizer for the song below, as well as details for In Heaven and Strand of Oaks’ upcoming tour, with ticket and venue information to be announced soon.

    Showalter’s last album as Strand of Oaks, Eraserland, arrived in 2019. One of its tracks, “Weird Ways,” was named among Consequence’s best songs of that year.

    In Heaven Artwork:

    In Heaven Tracklist:
    01. Galacticana
    02. Easter
    03. Hurry
    04. Horses at Night
    05. Somewhere in Chicago
    06. Jimi & Stan
    07. Sunbathers
    08. Carbon
    09. Sister Saturn
    10. Slipstream
    11. Under Heaven

    Strand of Oaks 2021 Tour:
    10/11 — Boston, MA
    10/13 — Philadelphia, PA
    10/16 — Hamden, CT
    10/18 — Brooklyn, NY
    10/19 — Buffalo, NY
    10/20 — Detroit, MI
    10/22 — Cleveland, OH
    10/23 — Columbus, OH
    10/24 — Indianapolis, IN
    10/26 — Kansas City, MO
    10/27 — Denver, CO
    10/29 — Boise, ID
    10/31 — Seattle, WA
    11/01 — Portland, OR
    11/03 — Oakland, CA
    11/04 — Los Angeles, CA
    11/06 — San Diego, CA
    11/08 — Phoenix, AZ
    11/10 — Dallas, TX
    11/11 — Houston, TX
    11/12 — Austin, TX
    11/15 — Tampa, FL
    11/16 — Atlanta, GA
    11/17 — Nashville, TN
    11/19 — Carrboro, NC

