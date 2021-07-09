Strand of Oaks Announce New Album In Heaven, Share “Galacticana”: Stream

New music from Strand of Oaks is on the way. In Heaven, the upcoming album from Tim Showalter’s folk rock project, is out October 1st. As a preview, Showalter has shared the album’s breezy first single, “Galacticana,” as well as a slew of US tour dates for fall 2021.

In Heaven marks the first Strand of Oaks album since Showalter’s recent relocation to Austin, Texas. It features collaborations with James Iha of the Smashing Pumpkins as well as members of My Morning Jacket. The record is billed as a reflection on his road to sobriety, as well as a meditation on love and loss.

“Galacticana” is a sweeping, twangy ballad that calls to mind hazy mid-summer gatherings. “I believe that ecstasy happens when we all get together,” Showalter sings, “Standing right in front of me feeding off the energy together.” Check out the visualizer for the song below, as well as details for In Heaven and Strand of Oaks’ upcoming tour, with ticket and venue information to be announced soon.

Related Video

Showalter’s last album as Strand of Oaks, Eraserland, arrived in 2019. One of its tracks, “Weird Ways,” was named among Consequence’s best songs of that year.

In Heaven Artwork:

In Heaven Tracklist:

01. Galacticana

02. Easter

03. Hurry

04. Horses at Night

05. Somewhere in Chicago

06. Jimi & Stan

07. Sunbathers

08. Carbon

09. Sister Saturn

10. Slipstream

11. Under Heaven

Strand of Oaks 2021 Tour:

10/11 — Boston, MA

10/13 — Philadelphia, PA

10/16 — Hamden, CT

10/18 — Brooklyn, NY

10/19 — Buffalo, NY

10/20 — Detroit, MI

10/22 — Cleveland, OH

10/23 — Columbus, OH

10/24 — Indianapolis, IN

10/26 — Kansas City, MO

10/27 — Denver, CO

10/29 — Boise, ID

10/31 — Seattle, WA

11/01 — Portland, OR

11/03 — Oakland, CA

11/04 — Los Angeles, CA

11/06 — San Diego, CA

11/08 — Phoenix, AZ

11/10 — Dallas, TX

11/11 — Houston, TX

11/12 — Austin, TX

11/15 — Tampa, FL

11/16 — Atlanta, GA

11/17 — Nashville, TN

11/19 — Carrboro, NC