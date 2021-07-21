Sturgill Simpson Announces New Album The Ballad of Dood and Juanita

Sturgill Simpson continues his prolific streak with the announcement of his third album in just 12 months. His latest release, a concept album called The Ballad of Dood and Juanita, is due out digitally and on CD on August 20th, with a vinyl release following on December 3rd.

“I just wanted to write a story—not a collection of songs that tell a story, but an actual story, front to back,” says Simpson of his latest project, which he goes on to describe as a “rollercoaster ride through all the styles of traditional country and bluegrass and mountain music that I love, including gospel and a cappella.”

Simpson wrote and recorded The Ballad of Dood and Juanita in less than a week, enlisting the same supporting cast of musicians featured on his pair of 2020 releases, Cuttin Grass, Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions and Cuttin’ Grass, Vol. 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions. Additionally, Willie Nelson joins Simpson on the track called “Juanita.”

Simpson is currently filming his role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon. Once production is wrapped, he’ll hit the road for a series of sold-out concerts, including a five-night stand at Webster Hall in New York City and three gigs at the Ryman in Nashville. He’s also set to take part in Nelson’s touring Outlaw Music Festival. You can find tickets to all of Simpson’s upcoming dates here.

The Ballad of Dood and Juanita Artwork:

The Ballad of Dood and Juanita Tracklist:

01. Prologue

02. Ol’ Dood (part I)

03. One In the Saddle, One On the Ground

04. Shamrock

05. Played Out

06. Sam

07. Juanita (featuring Willie Nelson)

08. Go In Peace

09. Epilogue

10. Ol’ Dood (part II)

