Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Sturgill Simpson Announces New Album The Ballad of Dood and Juanita

The concept record marks Simpson's third album in 12 months

Sturgill Simpson 2021
Sturgill Simpson, photo by Semi Song
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 21, 2021 | 10:25am ET

    Sturgill Simpson continues his prolific streak with the announcement of his third album in just 12 months. His latest release, a concept album called The Ballad of Dood and Juanita, is due out digitally and on CD on August 20th, with a vinyl release following on December 3rd.

    “I just wanted to write a story—not a collection of songs that tell a story, but an actual story, front to back,” says Simpson of his latest project, which he goes on to describe as a “rollercoaster ride through all the styles of traditional country and bluegrass and mountain music that I love, including gospel and a cappella.”

    Simpson wrote and recorded The Ballad of Dood and Juanita in less than a week, enlisting the same supporting cast of musicians featured on his pair of 2020 releases, Cuttin Grass, Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions and Cuttin’ Grass, Vol. 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions. Additionally, Willie Nelson joins Simpson on the track called “Juanita.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Simpson is currently filming his role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon. Once production is wrapped, he’ll hit the road for a series of sold-out concerts, including a five-night stand at Webster Hall in New York City and three gigs at the Ryman in Nashville. He’s also set to take part in Nelson’s touring Outlaw Music Festival. You can find tickets to all of Simpson’s upcoming dates here.

    The Ballad of Dood and Juanita Artwork:

    The Ballad of Dood and Juanita Artwork

    The Ballad of Dood and Juanita Tracklist:
    01. Prologue
    02. Ol’ Dood (part I)
    03. One In the Saddle, One On the Ground
    04. Shamrock
    05. Played Out
    06. Sam
    07. Juanita (featuring Willie Nelson)
    08. Go In Peace
    09. Epilogue
    10. Ol’ Dood (part II)

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

grimes new song tragedy snippet twitter tiktok social media columbia records

Grimes Teases New Song "Tragedy": Stream

July 21, 2021

mono new album pilgrimage of the soul

MONO Announce New Album Pilgrimage of the Soul, Unleash “Riptide”: Stream

July 21, 2021

Ariana Grande off the table The Weeknd video stream new song music single vimeo youtube The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, photo courtesy of the artist/@ArianaGrande

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd Join Forces for Live Performance of "off the table": Watch

July 21, 2021

IDLES Model Village Slowthai new song version stream Vans live video, screengrab via YouTube

IDLES Reimagine a "Model Village" with Slowthai on New Song: Stream

July 21, 2021

 

Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def, to play Thelonious Monk, photo courtesy of artist

Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) to Play Thelonious Monk in New Biopic

July 21, 2021

indigo de souza hold u stream new song single music video watch

Indigo De Souza Unveils New Song "Hold U": Stream

July 21, 2021

sebastian bach 2021 slave to the grind tour

Sebastian Bach Announces Slave to the Grind 30th Anniversary Tour

July 21, 2021

Lorde new song

Lorde Premieres New Song "Stoned At the Nail Salon": Stream

July 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sturgill Simpson Announces New Album The Ballad of Dood and Juanita

Menu Shop Search Sale