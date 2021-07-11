Summer Camp Unveils 2021 Lineup: moe., Umphrey’s McGee, Three 6 Mafia, Ween

Summer Camp broke it’s 19th camp in 2019, but before organizers could celebrate their vicennial anniversary, that 20th music festival was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ll finally get to commemorate two decades of jamming August 20th-22nd, 2021 in Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, Illinois.

Most of the aborted 2020 lineup will return, including moe. and Umphrey’s McGee, who will perform three sets across the three days, as well as two each from Ween and Three 6 Mafia. But not everything is the same. Billy Strings has been upgraded to two performances from one, and the roster has added about a dozen additional acts.

The new supergroup Death Kings will perform, with jam favorites Ryan Stasik (Umphrey’s McGee), Mike Gantzer (Aqueous), and Mikey Carubba (Turkuaz) showing off their punk project. Other new campers are Maggie Rose, Dirty Heads, Subtronics, Ghost-Note, Karina Rykman, KellerSquabi, lespecial, MonoNeon, and Saxsquatch.

Related Video

Check out the full roster below. Various ticket packages are available through the event website, including 3-Day and VIP. If you so choose, you can also put down a more than $300 “Volunteer Deposit” in order to apply for the opportunity to, ahem, volunteer, with refunds processed some 15 days post-festival. If passes sell out, or if you’re just looking for a deal, you can also try the secondary market here.