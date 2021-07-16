Syd Unveils New Single “Fast Car”: Stream

Syd has shared her seductive new single, “Fast Car,” along with its accompanying music video. Watch it below.

Produced by Troy Taylor, B.A.M. & Hinton, the new track takes inspiration from 1980s Prince, featuring a funky grooving bassline and wailing electric guitar riffs. “So kiss me like you mean it, girl,” The Internet member sings. “I’ll turn up the speakers, girl/ Ain’t no one around to see.”

In the “Fast Car” video, directed by Ethan Nelson and Graham Epstein, Syd takes a carefree ride with her love interest into the mountains. Once they park, things get steamy between the two — until they’re abruptly interrupted by a friend. Not to be deterred, the duo then goes for a romantic stroll to take in the beautiful scenery together.

Advertisement

Related Video

“I wanted to make something for the gay Black girls. I want them to see themselves in this and in me,” Syd said in a statement about the song.

“Fast Car” follows February’s “Missing Out,” which marked Syd’s first solo release since 2017’s Always Never Home EP. It’s also been two and a half years since The Internet dropped Hive Mind. In the interim, Syd has kept busy by collaborating with the likes of The Free Nationals, Disclosure, Zayn, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Advertisement