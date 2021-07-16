Menu
Taika Waititi’s Reservation Dogs Unveils First Trailer: Watch

The comedy starring four indigenous teens will premiere on August 9th

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
July 16, 2021 | 2:25pm ET

    The first trailer for Taika Waititi’s new television series Reservation Dogs has arrived.

    Premiering August 9th on FX on Hulu, the comedy follows a group of four indigenous teenagers as they commit crimes in their rural Oklahoma hometown in an effort to move to California. “You’re the best thieves in town…It is a small town,” one grifter says to the teens after they successfully (and hilariously) make off with a food truck full of potato chips. Another tribal elder later tells them, “It’s easy to be bad; it’s hard to be a warrior…with dignity,” all while Santigold’s 2008 hit “Creator” booms on top of the clip.

    Reservation Dogs was created and executive produced by Waititi and Sterlin Harjo. It stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor, and guest stars throughout the series’ first season will include Macon Blair, Matty Cardapole, Zahn McClarnon, Kirk Fox, Tamara Podemski, Dallas Goldtooth, and Bobby Lee. Watch the trailer for Reservation Dogs after the jump.

    Related Video

    Other upcoming projects on Waititi’s jam-packed docket include Thor: Love and Thunder, a live-action Star Wars film, two separate animated series revolving around Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for Netflix, and a starring role as Blackbeard in the upcoming HBO Max pirate series Our Flag Means Death — which he’ll executive produce as well as directing the premiere episode.

    Earlier this week, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool (sort of) entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a promotional preview for the actor’s upcoming film with Waititi, Free Guy.

