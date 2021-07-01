Tenacious D Drop Beatles Medley of “You Never Give Me Your Money” and “The End”: Stream

Tenacious D are paying homage to none other than The Beatles with their latest release, and it’s all for the good cause of Doctors Without Borders.

Today, the rock duo released their medley of The Fab Four’s “You Never Give Me Your Money” and “The End” — both from 1969’s iconic Abbey Road — on streaming and vinyl. “You never give me your money/ You only give me your funny papers/ And in the middle of negotiations, you break down/ I never give you my number/ I only give you my situation/ But in the middle of investigations, I break down,” Jack Black and Kyle Gass harmonize on the opening stanza before the former picks up the tempo and the medley takes a rambunctious turn.

“Tenacious D are paying tribute to the greatest band in the world…” the rockers shared in a statement. “Not themselves…The Beatles!!! In the spirit of healing the world….please enjoy Tenacious D’s mashup of two classics from Abbey Road. All vinyl proceeds go to Doctors Without Borders.”

The limited-edition vinyl benefitting Doctors Without Borders is available for pre-order here. The release also comes with a goofy music video in which Black dances and uses props while Gass wears some wonderful wigs. Stream Tenacious D’s rollicking Beatles medley and check out the single’s cheeky Abbey Road-inspired artwork below.

The band’s latest release arrives on the heels of their star-studded cover of “Time Warp” last Halloween featuring Elizabeth Warren, Phoebe Bridgers, and more famous faces. Since then, Gass also reworked The Ramones’ classic “I Wanna Be Sedated” into another celeb-filled music video for his song “Vaccinated”, encouraging fans to get protected against the coronavirus. Later this month, Tenacious D are also set to take part in Ronnie James Dio’s upcoming virtual birthday fundraiser for his Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

“You Never Give Me Your Money/The End” Artwork: