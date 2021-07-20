The Avalanches Reveal 2022 North American Tour Dates

The Avalanches have announced a North American tour for 2022. The trek will mark just the second time the Australian electronic samplers have toured the US, and their first since 2017.

The duo’s latest American jaunt will stretch 13 dates between February 17th (Washington, DC) and March 6th (San Francisco). Along the way, they’ll stop in New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Vancouver, and Seattle. The full schedule is ahead.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 23rd at The Avalanches’ website. You can also check the usual sources like Ticketmaster and the secondary market.

The last — and first — time The Avalanches toured the States and Canada was in 2017 around the release of their comeback record, Wildflower. That in turn was their first LP since their iconic Since I Left You debut, which just celebrated its 20th anniversary with a deluxe reissue featuring previously unheard remixes like MF DOOM’s spin on “Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life.”

Last year, The Avalanches delivered their third full-length, the excellent We Will Always Love You.

The Avalanches 2022 Tour Dates:

02/17 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

02/18 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

02/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

02/20 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock

02/22 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

02/23 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

02/24 – Chicago IL @ Metro

02/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

02/27 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

03/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

03/02 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

03/03 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

03/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

