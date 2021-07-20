Menu
The Avalanches Reveal 2022 North American Tour Dates

The Australian duo's second-ever American tour

avalanches 2022 north american tour dates tickets grantspanier
The Avalanches, photo by Grant Spanier
July 20, 2021 | 12:44pm ET

    The Avalanches have announced a North American tour for 2022. The trek will mark just the second time the Australian electronic samplers have toured the US, and their first since 2017.

    The duo’s latest American jaunt will stretch 13 dates between February 17th (Washington, DC) and March 6th (San Francisco). Along the way, they’ll stop in New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Vancouver, and Seattle. The full schedule is ahead.

    Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 23rd at The Avalanches’ website. You can also check the usual sources like Ticketmaster and the secondary market.

    The last — and first — time The Avalanches toured the States and Canada was in 2017 around the release of their comeback record, Wildflower. That in turn was their first LP since their iconic Since I Left You debut, which just celebrated its 20th anniversary with a deluxe reissue featuring previously unheard remixes like MF DOOM’s spin on “Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life.”

    Kyle Meredith With... The Avalanches
    The Avalanches on the Universe, Mortality, and the Afterlife

    Last year, The Avalanches delivered their third full-length, the excellent We Will Always Love You.

    The Avalanches 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/17 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
    02/18 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    02/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
    02/20 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock
    02/22 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
    02/23 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    02/24 – Chicago IL @ Metro
    02/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre
    02/27 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
    03/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    03/02 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
    03/03 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
    03/06 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

