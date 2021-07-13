Menu
Wes Anderson Shares First Clip from The French Dispatch: Watch

In which Timothée Chalamet plays a revolutionary writing his manifesto... in a bathtub

Timothée Chalamet in French Dispatch
Timothée Chalamet in French Dispatch (Fox Searchlight)
July 13, 2021 | 9:51am ET

    Following its premiere at Cannes on Monday, Fox Searchlight has shared the first clip from Wes Anderson’s new film The French Dispatch.

    Taking place in a fictional French town in the 20th century, The French Dispatch centers on a foreign outpost of an American newspaper — the Evening Sun. The action brings to life the stories from the paper’s final issue, as well as the drama around the editorial staff of The French Dispatch.

    Making up that staff and its surrounding characters is perhaps the most talented ensemble assembled on film in recent history: Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Léa Seydoux, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, and Mathieu Amalric are among the top-billed stars. Also featured in the movie are Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Jason Schwartzman, Saoirse Ronan, Angelica Huston, Liev Schreiber, Elisabeth Moss, Christoph Waltz, Bob Balaban, Henry Winkler.

    The newly revealed first clip, titled “Let’s Start with the Typos”, pulls from the second of three main stories in the film. “Mrs. McDormand is Lucinda Krementz, an American journalist who lives in France, and Monsieur Chalamet is called Zeffirelli,” Anderson explains in a statement (via Variety Fair). “He’s a student and Krementz is covering the student protests that have sort of erupted.” As you’ll see, Chalamet’s character pens his typo-filled manifesto… while in the bathtub. 

    The French Dispatch is set to hit theaters worldwide on October 22nd. Along with the aforementioned clip, you can also revisit the film’s trailer below.

