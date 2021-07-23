The Joy Formidable Announce US Tour, Share New Single “Interval”: Stream

There’s less than a month to go until The Joy Formidable release their new album Into the Blue on August 20th. To tide fans over until then, the Welsh alt-rockers have just dropped “Interval,” a gripping new single from the record, and they’ve also announced 2021 US tour dates.
Whereas their last album, 2018’s AAARTH, dipped into electronic elements at times, The Joy Formidable return to their heady rock roots on this new single. “Interval” quickly grabs the reigns with a thick bassline before singer Rhiannon “Ritzy” Bryan’s vocals enter the frame. Although it sounds relatively controlled and tempered in the first half, it’s clear that “Interval” is building tension early on — and, as such, it eventually explodes in track’s final fuzz-filled minutes. Stream it below.
This is the final single The Joy Formidable plan to share from Into the Blue before its official release, following the album’s shoegaze-style lead single “Back to Nothing,” the coy indie rock title-track, and the follow-up song “Chimes” that veered towards grunge-pop territory.
Spanning 11 tracks, Into the Blue was written by lead singer and guitarist Ritzy Bryan and her bandmates in North Wales and later completed at their homes in Utah. “It’s about opening your eyes to beauty and love again — making it to the other side,” the trio shared in a press statement. Pre-orders for Into the Blue are still ongoing, and you can check out the album artwork and tracklist for it here.
The Joy Formidable will hit the road later this fall for a short US tour. The trek kicks off on November 26th in Seattle, Washington and sees the band playing in major cities across the country before wrapping up on December 18th in Burlington, Vermont. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Tickets are on sale now through The Joy Formidable’s official website and Ticketmaster. After shows sell out, you can always try your luck grabbing a discounted ticket here.
The Joy Formidable 2021 Tour Dates:
11/26 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
11/27 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
11/29 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre
12/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
12/04 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
12/05 — Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room
12/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
12/09 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
12/10 — Columbus, OH @ A & R Music Hall
12/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
12/12 — Washington, DC @ 930 Club
12/13 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
12/14 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
12/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
12/17 — Albany, NY @ Empire Underground
12/18 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground