The Joy Formidable Announce US Tour, Share New Single “Interval”: Stream

The alt-rockers will perform stateside in the fall

The Joy Formidable, photo courtesy of the band
The Joy Formidable, photo courtesy of the band
July 23, 2021 | 5:06pm ET

    There’s less than a month to go until The Joy Formidable release their new album Into the Blue on August 20th. To tide fans over until then, the Welsh alt-rockers have just dropped “Interval,” a gripping new single from the record, and they’ve also announced 2021 US tour dates.

    Whereas their last album, 2018’s AAARTH, dipped into electronic elements at times, The Joy Formidable return to their heady rock roots on this new single. “Interval” quickly grabs the reigns with a thick bassline before singer Rhiannon “Ritzy” Bryan’s vocals enter the frame. Although it sounds relatively controlled and tempered in the first half, it’s clear that “Interval” is building tension early on — and, as such, it eventually explodes in track’s final fuzz-filled minutes. Stream it below.

    This is the final single The Joy Formidable plan to share from Into the Blue before its official release, following the album’s shoegaze-style lead single “Back to Nothing,” the coy indie rock title-track, and the follow-up song “Chimes” that veered towards grunge-pop territory.

    Spanning 11 tracks, Into the Blue was written by lead singer and guitarist Ritzy Bryan and her bandmates in North Wales and later completed at their homes in Utah. “It’s about opening your eyes to beauty and love again — making it to the other side,” the trio shared in a press statement. Pre-orders for Into the Blue are still ongoing, and you can check out the album artwork and tracklist for it here.

    The Joy Formidable will hit the road later this fall for a short US tour. The trek kicks off on November 26th in Seattle, Washington and sees the band playing in major cities across the country before wrapping up on December 18th in Burlington, Vermont. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

    Tickets are on sale now through The Joy Formidable’s official website and Ticketmaster. After shows sell out, you can always try your luck grabbing a discounted ticket here.

    The Joy Formidable 2021 Tour Dates:
    11/26 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
    11/27 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
    11/29 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
    11/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre
    12/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    12/04 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
    12/05 — Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room
    12/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
    12/09 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    12/10 — Columbus, OH @ A & R Music Hall
    12/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
    12/12 — Washington, DC @ 930 Club
    12/13 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
    12/14 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    12/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    12/17 — Albany, NY @ Empire Underground
    12/18 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

The Joy Formidable Announce US Tour, Share New Single "Interval": Stream

