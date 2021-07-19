The Killers Announce New Album Pressure Machine, 2022 North American Tour

The Killers will return next month with a new album. Entitled Pressure Machine, it’s officially due out on August 13th via Island Records. It marks the band’s seventh album to date and arrives exactly a year after the release of Imploding the Mirage.
Because of the pandemic, The Killers were unable to tour behind Imploding the Mirage following its release last August. So, instead, Brandon Flowers and co. headed into the studio to work up on a follow-up record.
Understandably, the resulting LP, Pressure Machine, is heavily influenced by the events of the last 15 months, as “it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence,” explains Flowers in a statement. “And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records.”
Press materials for Pressure Machine describe it as “a quieter, character-study-driven album… based on the memories and stories of people” from Flowers’ hometown of Nephi, Utah.
“We were discussing [Brandon] moving to Nephi as a kid and being stuck in the middle of nowhere,” explains drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. “And during COVID-19, it started to feel like we were all in the middle of nowhere.”
Adds Flowers: “I discovered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with, many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in.”
The Killers plan to tour behind both Imploding the Mirage and Pressure Machine starting in 2022. To coincide with today’s album announcement, they’ve revealed dates for a lengthy North American tour running from August to October. Tickets for these dates go on sale Friday, July 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. You can also find tickets to all of The Killers’ upcoming dates here via Stubhub.
Last month, The Killers teamed with Bruce Springsteen for a new version of their classic song “A Dustland Fairytale”.
Pressure Machine Artwork:
The Killers 2022 Tour Dates:
08/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/20 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/24 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
08/27 – Los Angeles CA @ Banc of California Stadium
08/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
08/31 – Denver CO @ Ball Arena
09/98 – Houston TX @ Toyota Center
09/09 – Austin TX @ Moody Center
09/10 – Fort Worth TX @ Dickies Arena
09/13 – Miami FL @ FTX Arena
09/14 – Orlando FL @ Amway Center
09/16 – Atlanta GA @ State Farm Arena
09/17 – Nashville TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/18 – St. Louis MO @ Chaifetz Arena
09/20 – St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/21 – Chicago IL @ United Center
09/23 – Toronto ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/24 – Montreal QC @ Bell Centre
09/25 – Verona NY @ Turning Stone Event Center
09/29 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
09/30 – New York NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/01 – New York NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/03 – Boston MA @ TD Garden
10/04 – University Park PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
10/06 – Pittsburgh PA @ Petersen Events Center
10/07 – Cleveland OH @ Wolstein Center
10/08 – Detroit MI @ Little Caesars Arena