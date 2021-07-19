The Killers Announce New Album Pressure Machine, 2022 North American Tour

The Killers will return next month with a new album. Entitled Pressure Machine, it’s officially due out on August 13th via Island Records. It marks the band’s seventh album to date and arrives exactly a year after the release of Imploding the Mirage.

Because of the pandemic, The Killers were unable to tour behind Imploding the Mirage following its release last August. So, instead, Brandon Flowers and co. headed into the studio to work up on a follow-up record.

Understandably, the resulting LP, Pressure Machine, is heavily influenced by the events of the last 15 months, as “it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence,” explains Flowers in a statement. “And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records.”

Press materials for Pressure Machine describe it as “a quieter, character-study-driven album… based on the memories and stories of people” from Flowers’ hometown of Nephi, Utah.

“We were discussing [Brandon] moving to Nephi as a kid and being stuck in the middle of nowhere,” explains drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. “And during COVID-19, it started to feel like we were all in the middle of nowhere.”

Adds Flowers: “I discovered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with, many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in.”

The Killers plan to tour behind both Imploding the Mirage and Pressure Machine starting in 2022. To coincide with today’s album announcement, they’ve revealed dates for a lengthy North American tour running from August to October. Tickets for these dates go on sale Friday, July 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. You can also find tickets to all of The Killers’ upcoming dates here via Stubhub.

Last month, The Killers teamed with Bruce Springsteen for a new version of their classic song “A Dustland Fairytale”.

Pressure Machine Artwork:

The Killers 2022 Tour Dates:

08/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/20 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/24 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

08/27 – Los Angeles CA @ Banc of California Stadium

08/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

08/31 – Denver CO @ Ball Arena

09/98 – Houston TX @ Toyota Center

09/09 – Austin TX @ Moody Center

09/10 – Fort Worth TX @ Dickies Arena

09/13 – Miami FL @ FTX Arena

09/14 – Orlando FL @ Amway Center

09/16 – Atlanta GA @ State Farm Arena

09/17 – Nashville TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/18 – St. Louis MO @ Chaifetz Arena

09/20 – St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/21 – Chicago IL @ United Center

09/23 – Toronto ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/24 – Montreal QC @ Bell Centre

09/25 – Verona NY @ Turning Stone Event Center

09/29 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

09/30 – New York NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/01 – New York NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/03 – Boston MA @ TD Garden

10/04 – University Park PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/06 – Pittsburgh PA @ Petersen Events Center

10/07 – Cleveland OH @ Wolstein Center

10/08 – Detroit MI @ Little Caesars Arena