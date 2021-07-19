Menu
The Killers Announce New Album Pressure Machine, 2022 North American Tour

The band's seventh full-length arrives in August

The Killers 2021 album
The Killers, photo by Danny Clinch
July 19, 2021 | 9:23am ET

    The Killers will return next month with a new album. Entitled Pressure Machine, it’s officially due out on August 13th via Island Records. It marks the band’s seventh album to date and arrives exactly a year after the release of Imploding the Mirage.

    Because of the pandemic, The Killers were unable to tour behind Imploding the Mirage following its release last August. So, instead, Brandon Flowers and co. headed into the studio to work up on a follow-up record.

    Understandably, the resulting LP, Pressure Machine, is heavily influenced by the events of the last 15 months, as “it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence,” explains Flowers in a statement. “And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records.”

    Related Video

    Press materials for Pressure Machine describe it as “a quieter, character-study-driven album…  based on the memories and stories of people” from Flowers’ hometown of Nephi, Utah.

    “We were discussing [Brandon] moving to Nephi as a kid and being stuck in the middle of nowhere,” explains drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. “And during COVID-19, it started to feel like we were all in the middle of nowhere.”

    Adds Flowers: “I discovered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with, many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in.”

    The Killers plan to tour behind both Imploding the Mirage and Pressure Machine starting in 2022. To coincide with today’s album announcement, they’ve revealed dates for a lengthy North American tour running from August to October. Tickets for these dates go on sale Friday, July 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. You can also find tickets to all of The Killers’ upcoming dates here via Stubhub.

    Last month, The Killers teamed with Bruce Springsteen for a new version of their classic song “A Dustland Fairytale”.

    Pressure Machine Artwork:

    The Killers' Pressure Machine artwork

    The Killers 2022 Tour Dates:
    08/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    08/20 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    08/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    08/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    08/24 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
    08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    08/27 – Los Angeles CA @ Banc of California Stadium
    08/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
    08/31 – Denver CO @ Ball Arena
    09/98 – Houston TX @ Toyota Center
    09/09 – Austin TX @ Moody Center
    09/10 – Fort Worth TX @ Dickies Arena
    09/13 – Miami FL @ FTX Arena
    09/14 – Orlando FL @ Amway Center
    09/16 – Atlanta GA @ State Farm Arena
    09/17 – Nashville TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    08/18 – St. Louis MO @ Chaifetz Arena
    09/20 – St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    09/21 – Chicago IL @ United Center
    09/23 – Toronto ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    09/24 – Montreal QC @ Bell Centre
    09/25 – Verona NY @ Turning Stone Event Center
    09/29 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
    09/30 – New York NY @ Madison Square Garden
    10/01 – New York NY @ Madison Square Garden
    10/03 – Boston MA @ TD Garden
    10/04 – University Park PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
    10/06 – Pittsburgh PA @ Petersen Events Center
    10/07 – Cleveland OH @ Wolstein Center
    10/08 – Detroit MI @ Little Caesars Arena

