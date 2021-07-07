New King’s Man Trailer Reveals Bloody Origins of the Organization: Watch

After a series of pushbacks and delays, The King’s Man is finally set to show us the origins of Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman series on December 22nd. As a teaser of what’s to come, 20th Century Studios has shared an extended trailer giving a closer look at the “bloody origin” of the secret service organization.

Serving as the prequel to 2015’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The King’s Man features a cast of Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. The special look trailer shows that it won’t stray too far from the franchise’s over-the-top action, glib humor, and sartorial panache despite the new set of characters and fresh storyline.

The King’s Man finds the Duke of Oxford (Fiennes) and his son Conrad (Harris Dickinson) joining the rest of their cohort in an effort to stop history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds. This includes the historical Russian mystic Grigori Rasputin, played by Ifans.

In addition to footage from the film and flashbacks to the first two installments, the new King’s Man trailer gives insight into the new story through interviews with Vaughn and key members of the cast. “At the center of this particular Kingsman film is the first World War,” Fiennes explains. “But it still has its recognizable Kingsman elements. There’s gadgetry and humor and action and fantastical villains.”

Watch it below for more insight into the prequel.