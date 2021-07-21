Menu
The Linda Lindas Unleash New Single “Oh!”: Stream

The young punk group's debut release for Epitaph Records

The Linda Lindas
The Linda Lindas, photo by Alice Baxley
July 21, 2021 | 8:40am ET

    The young punk sensations The Linda Lindas are back with their first new music since their performance of “Racist, Sexist Boy” took the Internet by storm. Today, the quartet of Lucia (14), Eloise (13), Mila (10), and Bela (16) have unleashed a crushing new track called “Oh!” Take a listen below.

    “Oh!” marks The Linda Lindas’ debut release for Epitaph Records. Prior to striking a deal with the famed punk label last month, the band self-released their self-titled debut EP through Bandcamp in December 2020.

    Last month, The Linda Lindas appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform “Racist, Sexist Boy.” They also spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about their origins, the inspiration behind their name, and more. Revisit the appearance here.

