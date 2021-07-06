The Microphones Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Phil Elverum is bringing The Microphones on tour in 2022 after reviving the previously dormant moniker last year. It marks the indie rock outfit’s first North American trek in 18 years, with Ragana and Emily Sprague serving as opening acts.

The tour kicks off at Pappy & Harriets in Pioneertown, California on February 17th. The Microphones will then make stops in cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, and Brooklyn before wrapping up in Washington, DC on March 10th.

In a statement, Elverum shared what fans can expect from the shows:

“We, the band called ‘the Microphones,’ are planning to go on a tour playing concerts in some North American towns for a few weeks in the spring of 2022. This will be the first ‘Microphones’ tour in 18 years, but as listeners to our last record (Microphones in 2020) will have hopefully heard, this doesn’t mean much. This has always been a project steering toward present-moment raw wound engagement, disappointing the nostalgics, splashing into the unfamiliar. It’s not a reunion (nothing to reunite) and it’s not commemorative. It’s a living thing. We’re playing our one long song, F#m and D for a super long time, and inviting everyone to come get thumped by it. Who knows what else will happen?”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Pick them up at Ticketmaster. Check out the full schedule for The Microphones’ tour below.

Following the release of Microphones in 2020 in August 2020, Phil Elverum and company returned with their ambient Foghorn Tape earlier this year.

The Microphones 2022 Tour Dates:

02/17 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets *

02/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

02/26 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

02/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

03/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center #

03/02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

03/03 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Wealthy Theatre#

03/04 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall #

03/05 – Montréal, QC @ La Sala Rossa #

03/06 – Portland, ME @ Space #

03/07 – Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre #

03/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church

03/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Sanctuary #

03/10 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre #

* = with Ragana

# = with Emily Sprague