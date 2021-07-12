Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Opus Podcast Lights Another One with Cypress Hill’s Self-Titled Debut

The hip-hop icons joins host Jill Hopkins to dissect the legacy of the groundbreaking debut

cypress hill the opus podcast debut self-titled album
The Opus: Cypress Hill, artwork by Steven Fiche
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 12, 2021 | 1:44pm ET

    Here’s something for the blunted: Consequence Podcast Network and Sony’s The Opus podcast is back for a new season, this time centered on Cypress Hill’s groundbreaking self-titled debut.

    Premiering on July 15th, Season 15 of The Opus will find host Jill Hopkins exploring the legacy of Cypress Hill to mark its 30th anniversary. What’s more, she’ll be joined by the members of Cypress hill themselves: B-Real, Sen Dog, and DJ Muggs.

    Cypress Hill were creating their unique sound in a tumultuous era for Los Angeles. The late ’80s and early ’90s were a time of tensions between people of color and the police not dissimilar to the modern era. It’s in this atmosphere that Cypress Hill joined together to give voice to a burgeoning protest, all while creating their own stylistic blend of hip-hop, Latin funk, and hard rock. Along the way, they helped give birth to the West Coast sound and pioneered “weed rap,” giving way to the likes of Snoop Dogg, Method Man, Dr. Dre, and others.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “No one had seen or heard anything like Cypress Hill when they arrived with their debut self-titled album in 1991, and we’ve not gotten anything like them in the 30 years since,” says Hopkins. “Reflecting on this album, and the unique, aggressive-yet-laid-back, very Southern California flavored style of hip-hop it ushered in has been so much fun, and I’m looking forward to sharing the group’s ’90s Latin lingo with our listeners.”

    The first episode of The Opus: Cypress Hill debuts on Thursday, July 15th. Joining Hopkins and the Cypress Hill members this season will be Ruffhouse Records co-founders Joe Nicolo and Chris Schwartz, Rebel Diaz’s Rodrigo and Gonzalo Venegas, Beyond Yacht Rock podcast host and former AllMusic writer Steve Huey, and more.

    Make sure to subscribe now so you can keep up on all the new episodes, and prepare by streaming Cypress Hill via your favorite music service. Fans can also stay tuned for a special giveaway in the coming weeks in continued celebration of the album’s 30th anniversary.

    Advertisement

    In the meantime, you can also grab yourself an official Opus hoodie or T-Shirt at the Consequence Shop or using the buy-now buttons below.

    us uk apple podcasts listen badge rgb The Opus Podcast Lights Another One with Cypress Hills Self Titled Debut

    Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public
    Follow on Facebook | Podchaser

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Latest Stories

Ep 4 bill withers just as i am opus podcast

Bill Withers' Songs and Booker T. Jones' Mind Were a Match Made in Soul Heaven

June 3, 2021

ep 3 opus podcast bill withers just as i am episode 3

Bill Withers' Just as I Am Was Populist Soul for Complicated Times

May 27, 2021

Bill Withers the opus podcast consequence network episode 2 protest songs featured image

Bill Withers Remains a Voice of Protest for the Disenfranchised

May 20, 2021

bill withers opus ep 1

Bill Withers Went from Blue-Collar Everyman to Soul Legend

May 13, 2021

 

Bill Withers Just As I Am Album Review

Bill Withers' Just as I Am Radiates Soul and Solemn Grace 50 Years Later: Classic Review

May 7, 2021

bill withers just as i am the opus podcast consequence network sony legacy

Everybody's Talkin' About Bill Withers' Just as I Am on The Opus Podcast

May 6, 2021

Fugees Built New Classics Out of Old Staples

Fugees Built New Classics Out of Old Staples

April 2, 2021

Fugees Put Haiti on the Hip-Hop Map

Fugees Put Haiti on the Hip-Hop Map

March 25, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Opus Podcast Lights Another One with Cypress Hill's Self-Titled Debut

Menu Shop Search Sale