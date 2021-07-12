The Opus Podcast Lights Another One with Cypress Hill’s Self-Titled Debut

Here’s something for the blunted: Consequence Podcast Network and Sony’s The Opus podcast is back for a new season, this time centered on Cypress Hill’s groundbreaking self-titled debut.

Premiering on July 15th, Season 15 of The Opus will find host Jill Hopkins exploring the legacy of Cypress Hill to mark its 30th anniversary. What’s more, she’ll be joined by the members of Cypress hill themselves: B-Real, Sen Dog, and DJ Muggs.

Cypress Hill were creating their unique sound in a tumultuous era for Los Angeles. The late ’80s and early ’90s were a time of tensions between people of color and the police not dissimilar to the modern era. It’s in this atmosphere that Cypress Hill joined together to give voice to a burgeoning protest, all while creating their own stylistic blend of hip-hop, Latin funk, and hard rock. Along the way, they helped give birth to the West Coast sound and pioneered “weed rap,” giving way to the likes of Snoop Dogg, Method Man, Dr. Dre, and others.

“No one had seen or heard anything like Cypress Hill when they arrived with their debut self-titled album in 1991, and we’ve not gotten anything like them in the 30 years since,” says Hopkins. “Reflecting on this album, and the unique, aggressive-yet-laid-back, very Southern California flavored style of hip-hop it ushered in has been so much fun, and I’m looking forward to sharing the group’s ’90s Latin lingo with our listeners.”

The first episode of The Opus: Cypress Hill debuts on Thursday, July 15th. Joining Hopkins and the Cypress Hill members this season will be Ruffhouse Records co-founders Joe Nicolo and Chris Schwartz, Rebel Diaz’s Rodrigo and Gonzalo Venegas, Beyond Yacht Rock podcast host and former AllMusic writer Steve Huey, and more.

Make sure to subscribe now so you can keep up on all the new episodes, and prepare by streaming Cypress Hill via your favorite music service. Fans can also stay tuned for a special giveaway in the coming weeks in continued celebration of the album’s 30th anniversary.

