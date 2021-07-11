The Residents Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

Legendary art-rockers The Residents are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their first performance in 1971 with the new North American “Dog Stab!” tour. The avant-garde ensemble will play tracks from The Third Reich ‘n’ Roll (1976), Duck Stab (1978), and their latest double-disc release, METAL, MEAT & BONE (2020).
The tour kicks off in August along the west coast before snaking its way through the Midwest and arriving in New England by the end of the month. The Residents will head south along the east coast and cut through the southwest, closing the square they’ve made around the continent with a pair of shows in their old stomping grounds of San Francisco and Santa Cruz.
Check out the full list of dates below. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.
The Residents “Dog Stab!” Tour:
08/19 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
08/20 — Seattle, WA @ Fremont Abbey
08/21 — Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
08/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
08/24 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
08/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar
08/27 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
08/28 — Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
08/30 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
08/31 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
09/02 — New York City, NY @ (le) poisson rouge
09/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
09/04 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
09/05 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
09/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/09 — Dallas, TX @ The Kessler
09/10 — Houston, TX @ The Heights
09/11 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room
09/14 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
09/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
09/17 — San Francisco, CA @ The Castro
09/18 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theater