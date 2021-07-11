Menu
The Residents Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

The "Dog Stab!" tour commemorates the 50th anniversary of their first live show

July 11, 2021 | 2:16pm ET

    Legendary art-rockers The Residents are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their first performance in 1971 with the new North American “Dog Stab!” tour. The avant-garde ensemble will play tracks from The Third Reich ‘n’ Roll (1976), Duck Stab (1978), and their latest double-disc release, METAL, MEAT & BONE (2020).

    The tour kicks off in August along the west coast before snaking its way through the Midwest and arriving in New England by the end of the month. The Residents will head south along the east coast and cut through the southwest, closing the square they’ve made around the continent with a pair of shows in their old stomping grounds of San Francisco and Santa Cruz.

    Check out the full list of dates below. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

    The Residents “Dog Stab!” Tour:
    08/19 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    08/20 — Seattle, WA @ Fremont Abbey
    08/21 — Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
    08/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    08/24 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
    08/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar
    08/27 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    08/28 — Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
    08/30 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    08/31 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
    09/02 — New York City, NY @ (le) poisson rouge
    09/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
    09/04 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
    09/05 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    09/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    09/09 — Dallas, TX @ The Kessler
    09/10 — Houston, TX @ The Heights
    09/11 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room
    09/14 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
    09/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
    09/17 — San Francisco, CA @ The Castro
    09/18 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theater

