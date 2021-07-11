The Residents Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

Legendary art-rockers The Residents are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their first performance in 1971 with the new North American “Dog Stab!” tour. The avant-garde ensemble will play tracks from The Third Reich ‘n’ Roll (1976), Duck Stab (1978), and their latest double-disc release, METAL, MEAT & BONE (2020).

The tour kicks off in August along the west coast before snaking its way through the Midwest and arriving in New England by the end of the month. The Residents will head south along the east coast and cut through the southwest, closing the square they’ve made around the continent with a pair of shows in their old stomping grounds of San Francisco and Santa Cruz.

Check out the full list of dates below. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

The Residents “Dog Stab!” Tour:

08/19 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

08/20 — Seattle, WA @ Fremont Abbey

08/21 — Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

08/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

08/24 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

08/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Cedar

08/27 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

08/28 — Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

08/30 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

08/31 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

09/02 — New York City, NY @ (le) poisson rouge

09/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

09/04 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

09/05 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

09/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/09 — Dallas, TX @ The Kessler

09/10 — Houston, TX @ The Heights

09/11 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

09/14 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

09/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

09/17 — San Francisco, CA @ The Castro

09/18 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theater