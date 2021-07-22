Menu
The Rolling Stones Announce 2021 Tour Dates

The 13-date stadium tour launches in September and includes an appearance at New Orleans Jazz Fest

The Rolling Stones 2021 tour dates
The Rolling Stones, photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
July 22, 2021 | 8:20am ET

    The Rolling Stones are returning to the US this fall for a new leg of shows as part of their “No Filter Tour.”

    The 13-date outing includes stadium shows previously postponed due to the pandemic, as well as new dates in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and New Orleans, where the band will play the New Orleans Jazz Fest for the very first time.

    Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Tickets purchased for those shows that were postponed will be honored at the rescheduled dates — with the exception of  Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland, and Buffalo, as those dates will not be rescheduled.

    Related Video

    The Rolling Stones kept their fans entertained over the pandemic by launching a weekly livestream series of archival concerts, and by digging up a long lost collaboration with Jimmy Page as part of their Goats Head Soup box set. The band also threatened Donald Trump with legal action for continuing to play their music without permission, spoke candidly about their own mortality, and in the case of The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood, beat a rare form of cancer.

    The Rolling Stones 2021 Tour Dates:
    09/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
    09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium
    10/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
    10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
    10/13 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
    10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
    10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
    10/29 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
    11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
    11/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
    11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    11/15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
    11/20 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas

