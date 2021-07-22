The Rolling Stones Announce 2021 Tour Dates

The Rolling Stones are returning to the US this fall for a new leg of shows as part of their “No Filter Tour.”

The 13-date outing includes stadium shows previously postponed due to the pandemic, as well as new dates in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and New Orleans, where the band will play the New Orleans Jazz Fest for the very first time.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Tickets purchased for those shows that were postponed will be honored at the rescheduled dates — with the exception of Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland, and Buffalo, as those dates will not be rescheduled.

The Rolling Stones kept their fans entertained over the pandemic by launching a weekly livestream series of archival concerts, and by digging up a long lost collaboration with Jimmy Page as part of their Goats Head Soup box set. The band also threatened Donald Trump with legal action for continuing to play their music without permission, spoke candidly about their own mortality, and in the case of The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood, beat a rare form of cancer.

The Rolling Stones 2021 Tour Dates:

09/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium

10/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

10/13 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

10/29 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

11/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

11/15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

11/20 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas