Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Velvet Underground & Nico Covers Album Features Michael Stipe, Iggy Pop, Thurston Moore & St. Vincent

Produced by the legendary Hal Willner, the album also features Sharon Van Etten with Angel Olsen, Courtney Barnett, and Matt Berninger

Velvet Underground with Nico
The Velvet Underground with Nico, photo via Facebook
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 14, 2021 | 9:36am ET

    Prior to his death in 2020, legendary producer Hal Willner helmed a new Velvet Underground & Nico tribute album called I’ll Be Your Mirror. Now, as Todd Haynes’ new documentary on the band gets ready to debut on Apple+, Verve Records has revealed the tribute album’s release date — September 24th — as well as its star-studded tracklist.

    I’ll Be Your Mirror features covers of all 11 songs found on 1967’s landmark Velvet Underground & Nico. Former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe kicks off the album with “Sunday Morning,” which is followed by a cover of “I’m Waiting For the Man” by The National’s Matt Berninger.

    Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen teamed up for a version of “Femme Fatale,” Andrew Bird and Lucius collaborated on “Venus In Furs,” St. Vincent and Thomas Bartlett covered “All Tomorrow’s Parties,” Thurston Moore and Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie linked up for “Heroin,” and Courtney Barnett tackled the album’s titular track. The album closes with Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney’s cover of “European Son.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As a preview of I’ll Be Your Mirrror, Verve has shared Kurt Vile & The Violators’ rendition of “Run Run Run.” Take a listen below.

    Meanwhile, Todd Haynes’ aforementioned documentary on The Velvet Underground is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on October 15th.

    Advertisement

    I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico Tracklist:
    01. Michael Stipe – “Sunday Morning”
    02. Matt Berninger – “I’m Waiting For the Man”
    03. Sharon Van Etten w/ Angel Olsen – “Femme Fatale”
    04. Andrew Bird & Lucius – “Venus In Furs”
    05. Kurt Vile & The Violators – “Run Run Run”
    06. St. Vincent & Thomas Barlett – “All Tomorrow’s Parties”
    07. Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gillespie – “Heroin”
    08. King Princess – “There She Goes Again”
    09. Courtney Barnett – “I’ll Be Your Mirror”
    10. Fontaines D.C. – “The Black Angel’s Death Song”
    11. Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney – “European Son”

Latest Stories

caroline polachek bunny is a rider new song stream

Caroline Polachek Returns with New Song "Bunny Is a Rider": Stream

July 14, 2021

king woman new song boghz

King Woman Share New Song "Boghz" Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

July 14, 2021

rosé blackpink paramore cover the only exception blackpink the movie trailer

BLACKPINK's Rosé Delivers Acoustic Cover of Paramore's "The Only Exception": Watch

July 14, 2021

tobi mick jenkins off the drugs stream new song single

TOBi Is "Off the Drugs" in New Song with Mick Jenkins: Stream

July 14, 2021

 

Grizzly Bear Yellow House reissue 15th anniversary preorder debut album stream

Grizzly Bear Announce 15th Anniversary Reissue of Yellow House

July 14, 2021

Billy Bragg's cover art for The Million Things That Never Happened

Billy Bragg Announces New Album The Million Things That Never Happened, Drops "I Will Be Your Shield": Stream

July 14, 2021

andrew wk everybody sins video

Andrew W.K. Brings the Metal on New Song "Everybody Sins": Stream

July 14, 2021

Turnstile new album Glow On

Turnstile Announce New Album Glow On, Share "Alien Love Call" Featuring Blood Orange: Stream

July 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Velvet Underground & Nico Covers Album Features Michael Stipe, Iggy Pop, Thurston Moore & St. Vincent

Menu Shop Search Sale