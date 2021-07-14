The Velvet Underground & Nico Covers Album Features Michael Stipe, Iggy Pop, Thurston Moore & St. Vincent

Prior to his death in 2020, legendary producer Hal Willner helmed a new Velvet Underground & Nico tribute album called I’ll Be Your Mirror. Now, as Todd Haynes’ new documentary on the band gets ready to debut on Apple+, Verve Records has revealed the tribute album’s release date — September 24th — as well as its star-studded tracklist.

I’ll Be Your Mirror features covers of all 11 songs found on 1967’s landmark Velvet Underground & Nico. Former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe kicks off the album with “Sunday Morning,” which is followed by a cover of “I’m Waiting For the Man” by The National’s Matt Berninger.

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen teamed up for a version of “Femme Fatale,” Andrew Bird and Lucius collaborated on “Venus In Furs,” St. Vincent and Thomas Bartlett covered “All Tomorrow’s Parties,” Thurston Moore and Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie linked up for “Heroin,” and Courtney Barnett tackled the album’s titular track. The album closes with Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney’s cover of “European Son.”

As a preview of I’ll Be Your Mirrror, Verve has shared Kurt Vile & The Violators’ rendition of “Run Run Run.” Take a listen below.

Meanwhile, Todd Haynes’ aforementioned documentary on The Velvet Underground is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on October 15th.

I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico Tracklist:

01. Michael Stipe – “Sunday Morning”

02. Matt Berninger – “I’m Waiting For the Man”

03. Sharon Van Etten w/ Angel Olsen – “Femme Fatale”

04. Andrew Bird & Lucius – “Venus In Furs”

05. Kurt Vile & The Violators – “Run Run Run”

06. St. Vincent & Thomas Barlett – “All Tomorrow’s Parties”

07. Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gillespie – “Heroin”

08. King Princess – “There She Goes Again”

09. Courtney Barnett – “I’ll Be Your Mirror”

10. Fontaines D.C. – “The Black Angel’s Death Song”

11. Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney – “European Son”