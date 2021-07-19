The War on Drugs Announce New Album I Don’t Live Here Anymore

The War on Drugs have at long last announced the release of their new album. Entitled I Don’t Live Here Anymore, the rock band’s first full-length in four years is set to arrive on October 29th via Atlantic Records.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore was initially conceived by band leader Adam Granduciel, bassist Dave Hartley, and multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca during a retreat to upstate New York in early 2018. The trio then recorded the 10-song over the course of three years and a dozen-plus recording sessions taking place in seven different studios, including at Electric Lady in New York and Los Angeles’ Sound City.

One particularly memorable session, as highlighted by the band in a statement announcing the album’s release, took place in May 2019 at Electro-Vox, in which the band’s entire lineup — rounded out by keyboardist Robbie Bennett, drummer Charlie Hall, and saxophonist Jon Natchez — convened to record the affecting album opener “Living Proof.”

“Typically, Granduciel assembles The War On Drugs records from reams of overdubs, like a kind of rock ‘n’ roll jigsaw puzzle. But for ‘Living Proof,’ the track came together in real time, as the musicians drew on their chemistry as a live unit to summon some extemporaneous magic. The immediacy of the performance was appropriate for one of the most personal songs Granduciel has ever written.”

As a whole, the band describes I Don’t Live Here Anymore as “an uncommon rock album about one of our most common but daunting processes—resilience in the face of despair.”

I Don’t Live Here Anymore serves as the band’s fifth album to date and the follow-up to their Grammy Award-winning A Deeper Understanding. Check out the new album’s cover artwork, tracklist, as well as a teaser of new music below.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore Artwork:

I Don’t Live Here Anymore Tracklist:

01. Living Proof

02. Harmonia’s Dream

03. Change

04. I Don’t Wanna Wait

05. Victim

06. I Don’t Live Here Anymore

07. Old Skin

08. Wasted

09. Rings Around My Father’s Eyes

10. Occasional Rain