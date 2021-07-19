Menu
The War on Drugs Announce New Album I Don’t Live Here Anymore

The rock band's first album in four years arrives in October

The War on Drugs
The War on Drugs, photo by Philip Cosores
July 19, 2021 | 8:35am ET

    The War on Drugs have at long last announced the release of their new album. Entitled I Don’t Live Here Anymore, the rock band’s first full-length in four years is set to arrive on October 29th via Atlantic Records.

    I Don’t Live Here Anymore was initially conceived by band leader Adam Granduciel, bassist Dave Hartley, and multi-instrumentalist Anthony LaMarca during a retreat to upstate New York in early 2018. The trio then recorded the 10-song over the course of three years and a dozen-plus recording sessions taking place in seven different studios, including at Electric Lady in New York and Los Angeles’ Sound City.

    One particularly memorable session, as highlighted by the band in a statement announcing the album’s release, took place in May 2019 at Electro-Vox, in which the band’s entire lineup — rounded out by keyboardist Robbie Bennett, drummer Charlie Hall, and saxophonist Jon Natchez — convened to record the affecting album opener “Living Proof.”

    “Typically, Granduciel assembles The War On Drugs records from reams of overdubs, like a kind of rock ‘n’ roll jigsaw puzzle. But for ‘Living Proof,’ the track came together in real time, as the musicians drew on their chemistry as a live unit to summon some extemporaneous magic. The immediacy of the performance was appropriate for one of the most personal songs Granduciel has ever written.”

    Related Video

    As a whole, the band describes I Don’t Live Here Anymore as “an uncommon rock album about one of our most common but daunting processes—resilience in the face of despair.”

    I Don’t Live Here Anymore serves as the band’s fifth album to date and the follow-up to their Grammy Award-winning A Deeper Understanding. Check out the new album’s cover artwork, tracklist, as well as a teaser of new music below.

    I Don’t Live Here Anymore Artwork:

    The War on Drugs I Don't Live Here Anymore

    I Don’t Live Here Anymore Tracklist:
    01. Living Proof
    02. Harmonia’s Dream
    03. Change
    04. I Don’t Wanna Wait
    05. Victim
    06. I Don’t Live Here Anymore
    07. Old Skin
    08. Wasted
    09. Rings Around My Father’s Eyes
    10. Occasional Rain

     

